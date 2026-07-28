Homesteader got five Toulouse goslings, then watched a tired compost pile roar back

When the birds' pond water got dirty, it was not wasted.

One Reddit homesteader said five Toulouse goslings were more than just feathery companions in the yard — they also helped revive a compost pile.

The system was simple, messy, and unexpectedly efficient, using the birds' grazing and manure to turn waste into something useful again.

What's happening?

A post in Reddit's r/composting described a backyard setup wherein one chore fed the next. "Got five Toulouse goslings this spring and my compost is enjoying a renaissance," the poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Cheap pine shavings from a nearby Amish sawmill were used as bedding for the coop. After grazing on the lawn, the geese left droppings there, and the manure and shavings added carbon-rich and nitrogen-rich materials to the pile.

The poster said dry beans rescued from the trash at work were another source of "greens," though they needed plenty of moisture to break down. When the birds' pond water got dirty, it was not wasted. "Then when their pond gets too crappy, I just turn a valve, and gravity delivers it down a hose straight onto my pile," they wrote.

One commenter said, "Cool ecosystem!!"

Why does it matter?

Homesteading systems can put materials that might otherwise go to waste to good use. In this case, grass cuttings, animal bedding, dirty water, and food waste all served second purposes.

This can even translate to lower household costs. A healthy compost pile can reduce the need to buy bagged soil amendments or fertilizer, while geese enjoy mowing the lawn for free. "Also I rarely have to mow AND they're adorable," the poster noted.

The thread also touched on a common concern. One commenter was concerned about bad odors, and the original poster replied: "Smell isn't bad. Their poop is basically just mushed up grass clippings. The lawnmower smells worse honestly."

Compost often works best when people rely on using materials they already have on hand.

What can I do?

If geese are not a realistic option, the same principle can still work. Grass clippings, dry leaves, untreated wood shavings, and food scraps can help build a stronger compost system when they are balanced properly with moisture and airflow.

People with yards can start small by collecting leaves and clippings instead of bagging them for disposal. Apartment dwellers can save scraps for a community composting program or use a composting bin. Keeping organic material in circulation keeps it out of landfills.

The discussion also raised practical questions for anyone thinking about backyard birds, including cleanup, water access, space, and breed temperament. The original poster said their setup used "a 45-gallon stock tank" with a drain valve and noted that Toulouse geese are "very chatty" but "rarely give a full, loud honk."

With a little planning, waste streams can become useful resources. As one commenter put it, "What an awesome system!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.