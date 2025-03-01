Roommate sparks debate after bragging about seemingly helpful app: 'Outsourcing ... waste'

  • Home Home

This spirited discussion serves as a reminder that fighting food waste requires more than good intentions — it takes real action.

by Kritiksha Sharma
Photo Credit: Reddit

A Reddit user recently called out their roommates for what they described as a misguided attempt at fighting food waste — leading to a lively debate about whether buying surplus food without eating it actually helps the planet.

The post, shared in the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, detailed how their roommates enthusiastically used the app Too Good To Go — which connects consumers with local businesses selling unsold food at a discount — to purchase sandwiches that were ultimately thrown away.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My roommates are bragging abt preventing food waste by buying items through TooGoodToGo, only for those items to sit in the fridge for over a week…" the Redditor wrote.

Too Good To Go has gained popularity as a way to reduce food waste by offering surprise bags of excess food from restaurants, bakeries, and grocery stores. But as this viral post highlights, buying surplus food doesn't help if it eventually ends up in the trash.

The issue isn't with the app itself — it's how people use it. Grabbing a bag of discounted pastries or produce might feel like a win for sustainability, but if those items go uneaten, the waste is simply being relocated, not prevented.

There are several other ways to effectively cut down on food waste. Using tracking apps like NoWaste and Kitche that help monitor expiration dates efficiently reduces forgotten food in your fridge. Some cities even have community food-sharing networks like Olio where you can pass along surplus items to people who will use them. This, along with simple storage hacks, like keeping herbs in water or freezing bread, can extend the life of your food and reduce food waste.

The Reddit post sparked a wave of reactions, with many users pointing out that purchasing food waste without eating it isn't solving anything. "Outsourcing food waste," one commenter pointed out. "Now somebody had to ship this food before it was binned," another chimed in. Another Redditor expressed their appreciation for Too Good To Go: "I love too good to go. Whenever I get stuff it's gone within a couple days."

