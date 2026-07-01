Master gardener settles debate over whether to remove tomato suckers

So, why might it be a good idea to remove them?

Tomato growers have long debated whether to pinch off small shoots known as suckers, but the answer often depends less on strict gardening rules and more on the kind of harvest a gardener is hoping to achieve.

Barbara Brown, Master Gardener, broke down the issue in the Cross Timbers Gazette.

What's happening?

Brown explained in the outlet that suckers are the tiny shoots of leaves that extend from the stem of a tomato plant at 45-degree angles. Tomatoes use suckers to produce more leaves and fruit, acting as a natural way to multiply.

So, why might it be a good idea to remove them?

Although tomato suckers are not harmful by themselves, Brown said they draw on water and nutrients that might otherwise support fruit.

"You must remove suckers from your tomato plants. Suckers steal the plant's energy, and you get fewer tomatoes," Brown said.

Brown highlighted that Texas A&M University advises gardeners to remove suckers while they are still small. "Removing suckers helps direct the plant's energy towards producing fruit rather than foliage. You should remove suckers at least once a week, and the sooner the better," Brown noted.

Brown also noted that cutting the suckers will allow more air to flow through the plant, which can help prevent diseases.

However, despite the benefits of clipping suckers, Brown outlined that some still do not recommend the practice.

Brown added that gardeners who leave suckers alone often end up with more tomatoes overall, but the fruit is usually smaller.

Why does it matter?

Clipping or leaving suckers alone can affect how much food the plant produces, how large the tomatoes grow, and how manageable the plant remains in the summer heat.

Pruning can also make common pests easier to catch early, which helps gardeners who want to rely on gentler methods instead of harmful sprays.

At the same time, thinning suckers can improve airflow and keep foliage drier, reducing the risk of wilt and fungal leaf spots.

In general, growing food at home can help cut grocery costs, and homegrown tomatoes are often picked at peak ripeness, giving them better flavor than many store-bought options.

Gardening can also support mental and physical well-being by getting people outside, active, and engaged in a rewarding routine.

What can I do?

If you want larger fruits, a weekly check for new suckers on your tomato plants can help keep them from getting too large before removal. One common strategy, Brown noted, is to remove the lower suckers first while leaving some upper growth so that developing fruit stays protected from sunscald.

And instead of throwing away the removed shoots, gardeners can use them for propagation. Brown said suckers can be started with rooting hormone and planted out later for a fall tomato crop, turning a routine pruning job into a chance for a second harvest.

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