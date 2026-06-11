Gardener demonstrates simple tomato pruning trick to produce a much bigger harvest

"Pruning is like giving your tomato plant a spa day!"

Tomato plants can quickly turn into a tangle of stems and leaves as the summer growing season picks up, but a recent Instagram reel suggests that a careful pruning session can help turn that leafy chaos into a healthier, more productive plant.

Less foliage can sometimes mean a healthier plant.

What's happening?

A short Instagram Reel from gardening creator Patrick Vernuccio (@thefrenchiegardener) quickly gained attention online after it showed viewers how to tidy up a tomato plant that had grown thick with extra stems and leaves.

"If your tomato plant looks like a jungle, it's time for pruning," the caption explained.

The creator noted that when caring for a tomato plant, it's good practice to clean up both soil-level foliage and overcrowded growth.

"Remove leaves touching the ground to reduce the risk of mildew. Prune crowded and crossing leaves to improve airflow."

Taking a few simple steps to trim excess, unnecessary growth can improve airflow around the plant, helping prevent mold while also encouraging healthier fruit production.

And, instead of tossing the excess tomato cuttings, Vernuccio explained that you can turn them into plant food: "Don't waste the prunings! Soak tomato leaves in water for 5 days, dilute, and use as a liquid fertilizer."

Why does it matter?

Dense tomato plants can trap moisture, limit airflow, and make it harder to spot problems before they spread.

Cleaning up leaves near the soil line and thinning crowded stems can make plants easier to manage during warm, humid weather.

A healthier tomato plant can mean more usable fruit for salads, sauces, and sandwiches.

Growing your own food can help cut grocery bills, especially when store-bought tomatoes are expensive or disappointing.

Homegrown tomatoes are often picked at peak ripeness, which usually means better flavor, and gardening itself can offer light exercise, time outdoors, and a mental reset.

Even container tomatoes on a balcony can benefit from a little upkeep.

What can I do?

If your tomato plant is starting to look unruly, it's important to remember that a little pruning can go a long way.

Keep up the other basics too: regular watering, supports such as cages or stakes, and quick checks for pests like aphids or hornworms can all help keep plants productive through the season.

"Pruning is like giving your tomato plant a spa day! Can't wait to see those bigger harvests!" one commenter wrote.

"I have been trimming the inner leaves this way for 3 years and have very healthy plants!" another added.

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