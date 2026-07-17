Gardener demonstrates low-cost tomato cage hack that helps heavy plants stay upright and off the ground

Standard cages can seem too short or not sturdy enough.

One small change to a tomato cage setup could give home gardeners better support for their plants this summer.

What's happening?

Dengarden highlighted a tomato-growing tip from TikToker lirio_keyla (@lirio_keyla) that addresses a common problem: Once tomato plants grow larger, standard cages can seem too short or not sturdy enough.

In the video, she sets the cage with its wide end resting on the soil instead of pushing the pointed legs into the ground.

She then attaches bamboo stakes to the metal legs that now point upward. That makes the structure stronger and taller, allowing it to support the plant as it continues to grow.

The idea drew enthusiastic reactions from viewers, including one comment that said, "Oh you're my new best friend," and another that read, "You are blowing my mind."

It may also be an inexpensive tweak. Gardeners who already have bamboo, tall sticks, or other sturdy materials available may not need to buy much to try it.

Why does it matter?

Tomatoes are one of the most popular crops for home gardeners because they can be productive, flavorful, and surprisingly cost-effective. Growing your own produce can help cut grocery bills, especially during peak season, and many gardeners say homegrown tomatoes taste far better than store-bought varieties.

Gardening can also bring benefits that go beyond the harvest. It gets people moving, encourages time outdoors, and can support mental well-being through stress relief and routine. Even a small backyard or patio setup can offer a satisfying way to connect with food and spend more time outside.

A collapsing cage can lead to broken stems, fruit resting on the ground, and a messier garden overall.

This kind of simple support upgrade can help both beginners and experienced growers, especially with indeterminate tomato varieties.

What can I do?

If you already use tomato cages, you can test the method by flipping the cage so the wider section sits on the ground and then reinforcing the upward-facing legs with bamboo stakes or another sturdy material. That can create a taller, steadier support as the plant grows and the fruit becomes heavier.

Other options include placing tomato seedlings deep in the soil or lengthwise to encourage stronger roots, as well as using stakes and strings to build a taller trellis that can be expanded over time.

The right choice may vary based on your space, your budget, and the type of tomato you are growing. What matters is giving plants enough support to stay off the ground, keep producing, and remain easier to prune and harvest.

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