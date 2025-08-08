Dog owner shares brilliant hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'It's the simple things'

Keeping your dog mentally stimulated doesn't have to mean pricey puzzles or complicated DIYs. One TikTok grandma is showing pet parents how to create a fun, effective enrichment activity using something most of us throw away: empty toilet paper rolls.

This zero-cost trick is easy to set up and a great way to keep pets entertained — especially for dog owners on a budget or those trying to cut back on plastic chew toys.

The scoop

Granny the Pet Nanny (@grannythepetnanny) shared the clever idea in a recent post, which has racked up views.



Fill an old toilet paper tube with kibble or treats. Fold in the ends so the roll is closed, and wrap it up like a package with brown paper. In the short clip, a dog sniffs, nudges, and digs around to find the snacks, turning a mealtime routine into a fun challenge.

"Twist it up and hand it over. Your pup will love unwrapping this surprise snack log!" the creator writes in the video caption.

All you need is a few clean toilet paper tubes, packaging paper, and your dog's favorite kibble or treats.

How it's helping

This easy DIY project is a money saver for pet owners and a smart fix for dogs that get bored easily. It's especially useful for anyone trying to avoid spending extra on enrichment toys that often end up unused. And because it reuses everyday items, it cuts down on what ends up in the trash.

Toilet paper rolls and old packaging might not seem like much, but giving them second lives keeps waste out of landfills — and helps prevent that same waste from making its way into waterways or oceans.

What everyone's saying

The response was overwhelmingly positive, with viewers praising the no-fuss approach.

"My dogs love empty paper towel rolls and boxes," one user said. "It's the simple things."

"What a great idea for a homemade enrichment toy!" another wrote.

Turns out, your recycling bin might be your dog's new favorite toy box. This simple, zero-cost hack keeps your pup happy and reduces trash.

