Gardener perplexed after finding persistent backyard guest living in potted plant: 'That's his house'

Sometimes, the best garden visitors show up all on their own.

A Reddit user shared a sweet little surprise from their backyard: A toad had moved into one of their potted plants.

The post in r/gardening included a photo of the little critter chilling in the dirt.

According to the original poster, the toad heads out during the day but returns at night, not bothering the plant at all. The OP was just wondering if it was OK to let it stay.

Setting up a garden that's welcoming to toads is actually pretty easy. Shady spots, a little water, and some leaf litter or rocks can go a long way. Toads like cool, damp areas to hide during the day, so it's good to note that those conditions can help them stick around.

Plus, plant gardens, specifically native ones, can support local wildlife. Native plants need less water, fertilizer, and upkeep than a typical lawn — and they create the kinds of environments toads and pollinators love.

Even swapping out a patch of grass for clover, buffalo grass, or a xeriscaped corner can help change both the wildlife around you and your environment. It means lower water bills and less mowing, too.

If you're thinking about reworking your yard or garden to support more visitors, learning about rewilding or a natural lawn can give you a few ideas that are simple to start and easy to stick with.

"I'd say let him enjoy his new space. Probably a he-shed away from the wife and tadpoles for a bit of quiet respite," one person joked.

"Working 9-5! That's his house! You must've forgotten the lease you signed with him," another added.

"I'd say let it stay and eat as many bugs/worms as it wants! I used to have a toad that visited my plants in my apartment patio and during the summer I'd leave a little water dish out for it and would see it sitting in there sometimes. I think they're so cute," a third user wrote.

Toads are great little garden helpers. They snack on beetles, slugs, and mosquitoes, helping you sidestep the need for pesticides. It's a small, natural win for the planet — and for anyone lucky enough to have one show up and make itself at home.

