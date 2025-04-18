  • Home Home

Gardener perplexed after finding persistent backyard guest living in potted plant: 'That's his house'

Sometimes, the best garden visitors show up all on their own.

by Rachel Beyer
Sometimes, the best garden visitors show up all on their own.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Reddit user shared a sweet little surprise from their backyard: A toad had moved into one of their potted plants. 

The post in r/gardening included a photo of the little critter chilling in the dirt. 

Sometimes, the best garden visitors show up all on their own.
Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the original poster, the toad heads out during the day but returns at night, not bothering the plant at all. The OP was just wondering if it was OK to let it stay.

Setting up a garden that's welcoming to toads is actually pretty easy. Shady spots, a little water, and some leaf litter or rocks can go a long way. Toads like cool, damp areas to hide during the day, so it's good to note that those conditions can help them stick around.

Plus, plant gardens, specifically native ones, can support local wildlife. Native plants need less water, fertilizer, and upkeep than a typical lawn — and they create the kinds of environments toads and pollinators love. 

Even swapping out a patch of grass for clover, buffalo grass, or a xeriscaped corner can help change both the wildlife around you and your environment. It means lower water bills and less mowing, too.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

If you're thinking about reworking your yard or garden to support more visitors, learning about rewilding or a natural lawn can give you a few ideas that are simple to start and easy to stick with.

Sometimes, the best garden visitors show up all on their own — you just have to make them feel at home.

"I'd say let him enjoy his new space. Probably a he-shed away from the wife and tadpoles for a bit of quiet respite," one person joked

"Working 9-5! That's his house! You must've forgotten the lease you signed with him," another added.

How much time do you spend taking care of the plants inside or outside your home?

Several hours a week 🧑‍🌾

One hour a week ⌛

Less than one hour ⏳

I don't have any plants 😢

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"I'd say let it stay and eat as many bugs/worms as it wants! I used to have a toad that visited my plants in my apartment patio and during the summer I'd leave a little water dish out for it and would see it sitting in there sometimes. I think they're so cute," a third user wrote.

Toads are great little garden helpers. They snack on beetles, slugs, and mosquitoes, helping you sidestep the need for pesticides. It's a small, natural win for the planet — and for anyone lucky enough to have one show up and make itself at home.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x