Builder develops housing solution to shield vulnerable residents from harsh conditions: 'This is definitely the safest and warmest I've been'

When Ryan Donais saw the housing crisis in Toronto was worsening, he knew he had to do something to help.

CBC News detailed how he raised money through GoFundMe to build three tiny homes attached to bikes to help unhoused people in the city.

The modular dwellings, which cost $10,000 (CAD) to construct, feature a small sink, built-in storage, and a bed, and they provide heat, electricity, and running water.

With some previous shelters removed by the city — notably those created by Khaleel Seivwright amid the COVID-19 pandemic — Donais thought that making them movable would bring fewer protests from Toronto officials.

For one resident of Donais' tiny homes, it's been a welcome respite from living on the street. Terra Sawler told CBC News that the month-and-a-half they spent in the mobile home made a big difference.

"This is definitely the safest and warmest I've been since I've been out here," they told the publication.

Tiny homes can be an effective, temporary solution for homelessness, and they can also be useful to house displaced people after homes are destroyed during extreme weather events.

But they are also becoming increasingly popular as an alternative to conventional houses or apartments. They cost a lot less than these standard properties, and because of the smaller interior space, they require significantly less energy to heat and illuminate.

If they can be powered by renewable sources, such as a solar panel array or a small wind turbine, they might not even require grid-provided energy at all.

For Donais, though, his mission continues. He told CBC News he has registered a not-for-profit organization called Tiny Tiny Homes to provide more movable shelters for folks in the city who need them most.

One Redditor commenting on the story said: "I LOVE tiny homes. I could see this project working if land could be set aside for a grouping of these tiny homes for people choosing an alternate lifestyle. Then a sort of 'community' building could be set up to provide washrooms, showers, kitchens, hot water, electricity (with a type of hookup to the homes)."

"Stands to reason the government could set aside some 'subdivision land,' have utilities installed, and require these very small scale temporary homes to be 'installed' there for a limited period of time (2 to 5 yrs), while the occupants look for work and more substantial housing?" another added. "I mean, it's just logical?"

