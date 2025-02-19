Man formerly without housing given new lease on life with unconventional living situation: 'I have all the stuff I need'

"I have more motivation in the morning."

David Desbiens never thought he would find himself in a tiny home.

The Ottawa Citizen reported that Desbiens ended up in a shelter away from his girlfriend and daughter after their rental home was taken over by a new owner in September.

It took him about four months to move into a tiny home that was once a shipping container. The home was one of 45 in a village built by Transitiôn Québec in Gatineau.

Nancy Martineau, the group's executive director, told the Citizen that the site will help 100 people experiencing homelessness by the end of May and that communal kitchens and laundry spaces are set to open in spring.

When Desbiens saw his tiny home for the first time, he told the news outlet: "I was happy. Everything was there. I have all the stuff I need."

While these villages provide relief in the moment, it is important to think about how effective they will be as long-term solutions.

The University of Southern California's Center for Health Journalism reported that for tiny home villages to be more successful, they should connect residents with case workers, provide private bathrooms, and allow residents to stay beyond six months.

Fortunately, Transitiôn Québec is committed to ticking all those boxes. Not only do all the tiny homes have private bathrooms, but the organization also provides personalized, psychosocial support to residents and allows them to stay for up to five years (extensions are possible, too).

Transitiôn Québec's construction methods save money by repurposing shipping containers, too. Instead of buying all-new construction materials, this manner of building supports Earth.

And with continued thoughtfulness, Transitiôn Québec's initiative could be a sustainable solution.

In the meantime, Desbiens is considering finishing his high school diploma and also feels more comfortable and secure in his new place.

"I have more motivation in the morning and I can sleep better at night," he told the Citizen. "Now that I'm here, I can go look for a job."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.