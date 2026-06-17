This 26.5-foot tiny house dodges claustrophobia with two glass-door entrances

That arrangement makes the home feel roomier and more open than its size might suggest.

Tiny homes can feel bright and airy when they are well designed, and one 26.5-foot model is attracting attention for doing exactly that.

What happened?

Built by New Zealand's Tiny Timber Homes, the Kanuka sits on a triple-axle trailer and is intended to be practical for either holiday use or full-time living, New Atlas reported.

According to the company, the house is 26.5 feet long, and its exterior combines metal cladding with wooden accents.

That arrangement makes the home feel roomier and more open than its size might suggest.

What makes the Kanuka stand out is its pair of glass-door entrances, a design choice that helps the compact interior feel less closed in.

Inside, the design pairs white walls with timber finishes for a modern look. The living area has a high ceiling and room for a large sofa, a wood-burning stove, and a dining table.

Close by is the kitchen, fitted with a sink, an oven, a four-burner propane stove, and a fridge/freezer. The staircase functions as additional storage, thanks to built-in drawers, cabinetry, and a slide-out pantry.

A barn-style sliding door opens into the bathroom, which has a vanity sink, toilet, and glass-enclosed shower. Upstairs, the single loft bedroom has space for a double bed and additional storage.

Why does it matter?

Tiny homes appeal to many buyers because they can lower housing costs, require fewer building materials, and encourage a simpler lifestyle.

The Kanuka also responds to a common worry about downsizing: that living in a smaller home will feel cramped or claustrophobic. But more natural light, added storage, and a stronger indoor-outdoor connection all contribute to the home's practicality.

Pricing begins at 100,000 New Zealand dollars ($58,000), which is still a substantial purchase but remains far below the cost of many conventional homes.

What sets it apart?

More than anything else, the two-door entry design defines the Kanuka.

It is also a key reason the home feels less boxed in and more open.

The storage-filled staircase, full kitchen, and customizable features suggest a balance of style and everyday usability.

Materials can be changed, and the size and layout can also be adjusted.

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