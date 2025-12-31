Cautious homeowner receives advice about snagging disappearing federal incentives for HVACs: 'Should I pull the trigger now?'

"You can get a better quote than $7k for a HPWH."

Since news was released about federal tax incentives being eliminated for energy-saving home upgrades, there has been a flurry of activity around heat pumps. Many homeowners have recently updated their homes' outdated heating and cooling systems with this efficient technology.

However, some states' rebate programs have yet to be launched, causing confusion among homeowners about the optimal time to upgrade.

In a Reddit post on r/heatpumps, a Pennsylvania resident asked whether to upgrade now for federal tax savings or wait until the state program becomes available.

The OP explained that the federal savings would be approximately $2,000, but the proposed state program could potentially halve the cost of a minisplit and reduce the water heater cost by $1,750.





"Should I pull the trigger now on these things or take the risk and keep waiting?" the OP asked.

The OP's question is excellent because timing your home energy upgrade purchases correctly can save you thousands of dollars.

Beyond the upfront savings from incentives, installing a heat pump can significantly reduce ongoing utility bills and protect against rising energy costs. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you find ways to save up to 50% on monthly bills and even find $0-down subscriptions to work with your budget.

Through the HVAC Explorer, you can connect with trusted partners such as Palmetto to find an energy-efficient system and reduce your overall lifetime costs. Palmetto can set you up with subscription lease payments as low as $99 per month and provide hassle-free comfort with 12 years of no-cost maintenance.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Meanwhile, Palmetto's Home App can help you get up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on household updates.

When you power your new HVAC system and heat pump water heater with solar panels, you can save even more on monthly utilities. TCD's Solar Explorer is a great starting point for finding the best quotes from local installers and saving up to $10,000 on installations.

When paired with a well-timed home energy investment, these options can help you live cleaner, greener, and more affordably, with greater resilience to extreme weather.

Subreddits like r/heatpumps are also helpful for learning more about energy-saving technologies and obtaining advice for your specific situation.

"The IRA rebates are federal money that is given to states to administer," one Reddit user commented on the Pennsylvania OP's post to clarify. "State rebates and utility rebates will continue as usual."

"We are generally advising folks (at least across California) to take the money now, rather than hope that there is more later," another Redditor wrote.

"You can get a better quote than $7k for a HPWH," someone else suggested. "Bottom line prices matter more than govt. incentives."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.