Frustrated followers lament over-saturated trend in YouTube video space: 'Not worth watching anything there'

Unboxing culture and hauls in the 2010s became a staple content pillar for many creators. While it was mostly found on YouTube, TikTok became the next "it" place to showcase hauls as creators could connect their followers to a TikTok shop.

After thousands of these videos, it's nice to see that fans of these haul creators are starting to get bored. Fans are realizing the intention behind the videos is not to curate purchases for their audience, but instead the intention is to use them as a marketing ploy.

One Redditor posted in r/InstaCelebsGossip sharing the thumbnail for a YouTube video for a popular Indian creator. "What is the obsession with the kurti haul every time when she is out of [an] idea! I feel her idea is of makeover and haul only now including monthly favorites!"

One commenter responded, "So many clothes she buys, especially these kurtas, but I have never seen her wearing them in any vlogs/Insta stories posts. I think she buys it for the videos and then returns them. Her channel is filled with hauls and reeks of over consumerism! She should do better."

Another commenter wrote, "Everyone is doing vlogs. There are so many people. It is not worth watching anything there."

Haul videos would not exist without rampant consumerism. While one could certainly watch a haul video and just window shop, the impact is usually the viewers end up persuaded to go to the linked fast-fashion site, major retailer, or seasonal sale and buy the latest microtrend.

With the rise of microtrends and fast fashion's drop in quality, the average wear per article of clothing has dropped 40% in the last 20 years. Every trashed article is added to landfills, and the water, fabric, and time used to make these garments are discarded and disregarded after a few months.

Another commenter chimed in, "This amount of overconsumption scares me. For those views and likes, these guys literally buy truckloads of new items only to never reuse them again."

Fans can help decrease the demand for avoiding shopping with fast-fashion retailers. By pivoting your support to thrifting and secondhand content creators, haul culture might be able to fade into the past.

