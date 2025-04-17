New homeowner grapples with previous owners' property-destroying mistake: 'This is my villain origin story'

The TikTok gardening niche is blooming, and one person who makes garden-focused videos is Crystal (@crystaldoes). However, Crystal also posts about the challenges she faces in her yard — particularly invasive plant species.

In a 15-second video, Crystal shows herself role-playing as the garden's previous owners peacefully planting a sprig of ivy to create "a low-maintenance ornamental garden."

Mere seconds later, the on-screen caption changes to, "Me ripping out a s*** ton of invasive vines damaging the property, choking out native plants, and starving the ecosystem." The footage shows her removing enormous swathes of ivy as the camera shakes with anger.

"For the love of god, STOP PLANTING IVY," Crystal wrote in the caption.

Invasive plants are notoriously a headache to deal with — many of them grow back quickly or are almost impossible to remove. Having a garden filled with native plants is only a good thing, as it can save time and money on maintenance while conserving water and reducing water bills. It can also provide a better environment for bees and other pollinators to thrive.

If you are trying to rejuvenate your own yard, rewilding might seem like a daunting task, but it can be quite simple and will save you money in the long run. Simply introducing native plants or natural ground cover like clover or buffalo grass to your garden can do your yard (and your wallet) a world of good.

"This is my villain origin story," one frustrated TikToker responded to Crystal's video.

"My previous owners left me an apple tree, peach tree & raspberry bushes that I'm keeping an eye on," another user commented.

In response to this, Crystal said, "Some non-natives have uses! As long as they are maintained it's totally okay to dedicate some space to them."

