Side-by-side photo exposes disturbing shift hidden from American consumers: 'Not sure when it changed'

"They used to be orange in the UK."

Signs of international food health policy can be seen in something as small as a Tic Tac.

A photo of the popular candy on the r/MildlyInteresting subreddit showed a container from the U.S. and one from Europe. The stateside version has pieces that are orange. The one from overseas only has orange Tic Tacs pictured on the wrapper. The actual pill-sized breath-saver is white.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Food coloring regulations?" one Redditor commented.

The answer isn't cut-and-dry, according to published reports. But the photo highlights differing food rules among nations and the fact that some substances found in U.S. foods are either banned or regulated in Europe, according to Women's Health and Time.

Food dyes are used to brighten products, making them look more appealing on shelves. Some are even made with petroleum. Experts told The Cool Down that they are linked to inattentiveness and learning difficulties in children, among other health concerns reported by the Environmental Working Group.

Dye colors span the rainbow spectrum. A study from 2016 showed that 43% of products marketed to children contain the bright substances. Their use is drawing more attention.

Early this year, Red No. 3 — found in candy, cereals, and sodas — was banned in the U.S., with a two-year window for producers to find an alternative.

Are Europeans eating fewer dyes and toxic substances? Women's Health lists three that are allowed in the U.S. but are heavily regulated in Europe: Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6. Time listed titanium dioxide, used to make food "whiter and brighter," as a substance allowed in America, but not in parts abroad.

It's targeted by EWG for being "a chemical that builds up in the body and could harm the immune and nervous systems," said Melanie Benesh, the group's vice president of governmental affairs, per Time.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is advocating for a crackdown on dyes and other substances in our food. More states are also starting to set their own rules about what we can eat. The goal is to chip away at the 36 color additives that have government approval. Red No. 3 was removed in part for cancer risks, all according to NBC News. Green No. 3 is also under scrutiny.

The Reddit post drew comments about experiences in other countries, some seeing more colorful foods than others.

"They used to be orange in the UK — not sure when it changed," one person wrote.

Another user from France posted: "You get the same brightly-colored tic tacs as one finds in the states. I was just munchin' on 'em."

You can take action to make sure you and your family are eating dye- and chemical-free foods. Yuka is an app that scans items and provides health information about them. It can be part of an overall effort to steer clear of harmful products that contain toxins, including cosmetics. Supporting planet-friendly brands can encourage more companies to invest in healthier products.

