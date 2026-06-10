Shopper's 'jackpot' thrift haul includes surprise find concealed in basket section

"Whoever hid it I'm so sorry, but I found it and I took it."

A thrifter's latest "jackpot" haul is gaining some attention online after she uncovered a hidden Fossil purse tucked into the basket section — and that was just one of several standout finds.

What happened?

Creator @savvimac shared the haul in a post that drew hundreds of likes and dozens of comments on TikTok.

In the video, the creator broke down the haul. It included a mix of decor and clothing finds, including a cream J.Crew top, American Eagle shorts, a butter-yellow sweater, an Abercrombie dress covered in seashells, and blue-and-white plates.

But the biggest surprise was tucked away in the accessories section: a Fossil bag, a brand that usually goes for $150 to $300 retail.

"Someone was trying to hide this in the basket section cause they hid it like inside of a basket," the creator said. "Whoever hid it I'm so sorry, but I found it and I took it."

The creator also found a Liz Claiborne bag, a woven purse for summer, and an Anne Klein bag in "perfect condition."

Why does it matter?

Finding labels such as Fossil, Abercrombie, J.Crew, Anne Klein, and American Eagle secondhand can mean getting well-made items without paying retail prices.

Secondhand stores can offer everyday necessities alongside rare and valuable pieces, and can help keep clothes and goods out of landfills. In an era of fast fashion, meaning more clothes are being thrown away all the time, shopping secondhand is a great way to help the environment.

The haul included unusual items beyond fast-fashion basics, from seashell prints to woven bags and wall-worthy dishes.

What are people saying?

Commenters were especially focused on the bags.

One wrote, "That Liz Claiborne bag!! The color is perfect!"

"I am not over the bags!!!!" another said.

Others zeroed in on the dress and the haul overall.

"I love the seashell dress!" one commenter added.

"So good!" another said.

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