She braved the Goodwill bins at opening and left with a cart piled high for $120

"That was by far one of the most insane shoe rotations ever."

Getting to the Goodwill bins right after opening can be chaotic, but for one thrifter, the early start paid off in a big way.

They documented a morning at a Goodwill Outlet and left with a cart stacked with shoes, clothes, books, and more for just over $120.

What happened?

In a TikTok, Rachelle (@rachelleheasley) documented a busy trip to Charlotte's Second Editions, or "the Goodwill bins," where items are sold at steep discounts.

She began by checking purses and shoes before moving on to clothing, pointing out that the store had opened only a short time earlier. "It's only 10:37. They just opened 30 minutes ago," she said.

The pace stayed intense because fresh bins were rolled out every 30 minutes, and one shoe restock in particular stood out. At one point, Rachelle said, "That was by far one of the most insane shoe rotations ever."

When the trip wrapped up, she and her mom had carts full of finds, including new-with-tags items, vintage pieces, and multiple pairs of shoes. Her total came to $120.89.

"I wish my bins looked like this," one viewer wrote.

Why does it matter?

Thrifting can help people save serious money on everyday necessities such as clothes, shoes, books, and home goods, especially at outlet-style stores where items are priced by the pound or sold at flat rates.

Rachelle's haul also showed how secondhand shopping can uncover standout pieces for low prices, including Abercrombie items, a "gorgeous little vintage dress," and eye-catching boots and heels.

Buying used items helps keep still-usable goods out of landfills and reduces demand for newly manufactured products, which require energy, water, raw materials, and plastic-heavy packaging.

While a single thrift trip may not solve overconsumption, it can still be a practical way to cut waste while stretching a budget.

What can I do?

One takeaway from Rachelle's video is that bins that seem picked over may still hold good finds, while early arrivals and frequent rotations can shape what shoppers come across.

"This is why you always double look at the bins that are already looked at," she said.

It also helps to shop with a plan. If you're hunting for basics, focus on durable everyday items. If you're after high-value scores, pay attention to fabric quality, stitching, tags, and brand names.

And because outlet stores can be overwhelming, set a budget before you start digging to keep great deals and avoid overspending.

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