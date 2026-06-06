Thrifter turns oversized men's shirts and baggy jeans into trendy summer staples with one simple cut

Focusing on fit, fabric, and color rather than the label on the rack can open up more possibilities.

A thrift-style creator is showing just how little it takes to turn overlooked secondhand pieces into on-trend summer clothes.

In a recent Instagram Reel, creator Madison Reneé (@itsmadirenee) highlighted "3 easy thrift flips for v trendy pieces rn," walking viewers through simple clothing updates that require no sewing machine — or any sewing at all.

Her first go-to move is to pick up oversized men's button-down shirts and trim the bottom to crop them.

She said she typically looks for large or XL sizes because they tend to stay wrinkle-free, and she likes to keep white and blue options on hand for summer.

She also pointed to another current fashion trend: long Bermuda shorts and capris.

Instead of buying them new, she suggested finding baggy thrifted jeans and cutting them to the desired length for an easy DIY pair of long shorts.

Thrifting can help shoppers save real money on everyday essentials such as workwear, seasonal basics, and casual staples, especially when trendy retail pieces often come with inflated price tags.

Thrift stores can also be a place to uncover rare, high-quality, or surprisingly valuable finds at steep discounts — from durable men's button-downs to standout denim that might cost far more when bought new.

Sections of the store that are easy to overlook can be a good place to start.

Oversized men's button-downs can make great cropped tops, and loose jeans can easily become long shorts. Focusing on fit, fabric, and color rather than the label on the rack can open up more possibilities.

Sizing up and keeping the cut simple may be the easiest route. The creator also noted that a perfectly even line does not matter. Washing the item first, trying it on, and marking a length before cutting can help.

One commenter wrote, "I love these ideas!" while another added, "I'm so excited about this new style."

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