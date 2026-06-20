'Crate and Barrel prices in this economy? No thanks': Woman flips thrifted lamp into chic dupe

"It's also a bonus that my kids love thrift shopping."

Decor lovers do not need a big-box budget to create a high-end look at home.

One Instagram user is drawing attention after turning a thrifted lamp into a stylish accent piece that channels designer-store vibes for a fraction of the price.

What happened?

On June 13, Instagram creator Leanne Bannock (@leanne.bannock) posted a reel centered on a thrifted lamp makeover.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Bannock wrote, "Crate and Barrel prices in this economy? No thanks. Hold my kombucha... I got this."

In the video, Bannock updates a secondhand lamp into a more polished decor piece, the kind of budget-friendly transformation often called a "dupe" online.

The caption describes it as both a "Pottery Barn dupe" and a "ceramic lamp makeover."

In the comments, one person wrote, "It's also a bonus that my kids love thrift shopping."

Why does it matter?

Bannock's post reflects a growing reality for many shoppers: Home decor from major retailers can feel increasingly out of reach, especially when prices are high and budgets are stretched.

Thrifting offers a practical alternative, helping people save money on everyday necessities and home upgrades while still expressing their personal style.

It can also lead to unexpected finds. Beyond the basics, thrift stores are known for offering rare, vintage, and even valuable items at steep discounts — part of what keeps many shoppers coming back.

There is an environmental benefit as well. Buying secondhand helps extend the life of items that might otherwise end up in landfills while reducing demand for newly manufactured goods that require raw materials, energy, and shipping.

What can I do?

It may help to start small. Lamps, frames, side tables, baskets, and mirrors are often inexpensive thrift-store finds that can be updated with paint, new shades, hardware, or even a simple deep cleaning.

It also helps to shop patiently. A thrift run may not always deliver exactly what you want on the first visit, but keeping a wish list can make it easier to spot pieces with strong shapes and solid materials — even if the color or finish needs work. That is often where the biggest savings show up.

For more ways to get started, check out this guide on how to shop at thrift stores.

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