Thrift shopper turns $5 soccer jersey into World Cup-ready fashion piece

"I just love the idea of customization because I'm a one-of-a-kind girl, which means I need one-of-a-kind things."

A $5 thrift-store soccer jersey and a couple of hours with a needle and thread are giving one creator a timely, budget-friendly way to tap into the sports-fashion trend.

As excitement around the World Cup builds, the upcycled look also reminds viewers that secondhand shopping can turn a simple wardrobe update into something much more personal.

What happened?

Amid the upcoming World Cup and the growing popularity of soccer fashion, creator Alyza (@alyzangb) posted an Instagram Reel showing how a stop at a thrift store turned into a custom jersey top.

"Now, did I go in looking for just one thing? Yes," she joked. "Did I leave with 15? Also, yes, but I'm just a girl."

She had been learning to sew for about six months when she came across what she called "the perfect jersey in the perfect color," and used it to create a fitted fashion piece.

"I just love the idea of customization because I'm a one-of-a-kind girl, which means I need one-of-a-kind things," she explained. "But in this economy, that means we gotta DIY."

Her inspiration featured a shirred body on a typically oversized, boxy sports jersey.

Using her newfound sewing skills, Alyza turned a typical soccer jersey into a trendy way to celebrate the World Cup.

Why does it matter?

At a time when trend-driven fashion can get expensive fast, thrifting offers shoppers a way to refresh their wardrobes without paying retail prices.

As Alyza noted, "Thanks to Red, White, and Blue Thrift, the jersey itself was only $5."

Secondhand shopping can also open the door to rarer pieces that may no longer be easy to find in mainstream stores, from vintage sportswear to unusual colors, cuts, and logos.

Thrift shopping can turn up standout items and, in some cases, valuable finds for a fraction of what similar pieces might cost elsewhere.

Beyond the savings, buying used clothing helps extend the life of garments that might otherwise end up in landfills. Instead of purchasing new items, shoppers can reuse what they already have, reducing waste while still participating in seasonal trends.

A good place to start is by browsing thrift stores for affordable basics with strong bones. Jerseys, button-downs, denim, and outerwear can all be great candidates for simple alterations.

Even for people new to sewing, smaller changes such as cropping, tapering, adjusting sleeves, or tailoring services can make a secondhand item feel custom-made.

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