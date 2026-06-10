'Now this is talent': Shopper shares before-and-after video turning $7.49 thrift store find into trendy top

"Imagine how excited this tablecloth must be about its reincarnation!"

A sewing video recently posted to TikTok is spotlighting a thrift flip that combines a low price with a stylish result.

In the before-and-after video, a secondhand piece bought for $7.49 is turned into a top worthy of the summer.

What happened?

Creator PoppyLu (@poppyluclothing) shared the transformation, showing a simple floral tablecloth that they found at a thrift store being remade at a sewing machine into a polished, brand-new-looking top.

The post's caption put it simply: "Honestly, best use of $7.49 I can think of," the creator wrote.

Viewers were quick to share how impressed they were with the revamped thrift find.

"Imagine how excited this tablecloth must be about its reincarnation!" one user joked.

"This is how I imagine those Disney princesses making dresses out of curtains," another added.

Why does it matter?

Thrifting can save shoppers serious money on everyday clothing, and it can also help keep perfectly usable textiles out of landfills.

Instead of buying something new, shoppers can start with what already exists and make it their own.

Thrift stores can also be a source of rare, vintage, or unexpectedly valuable finds at steep discounts, whether that means a designer label, quality fabric, or just a one-of-a-kind piece no one else will have. It keeps goods out of landfills, which can help reduce the amount of planet-heating gas produced by those landfills, while also helping you to get fantastic goods for cheap.

Upcycling gives people more control over fit and style. A cheap thrift-store purchase can become a custom piece, making clothing feel more personal while also reducing demand for mass-produced items.

What are people saying?

More users in the comment section added their thoughts.

"Now this is talent," one wrote.

"Gorgeous!!" another said.

"This is so creative and beautiful," another wrote.

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