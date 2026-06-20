All it took was $11, fabric, and glue to turn this thrifted lamp into an Anthropologie lookalike

A creator on Instagram is gaining some attention online after transforming a thrift-store lamp and a little fabric into a designer-inspired piece of decor for just $11.

What happened?

On Instagram, creator @mariya.umer8 demonstrated a simple lamp revamp, using fabric, scissors, and fabric glue to turn a thrifted find into something that looked far more high-end.

To upgrade the thrifted lamp, the creator cut a piece of fabric to match the lampshade's dimensions, applied fabric glue directly to the surface, and carefully smoothed the fabric into place. They then folded the excess material over the edges for a clean, finished look.

"It's literally as easy as it looks," the creator noted.

"And you end up with this stunning lamp that looks like you bought it from Anthropologie!" they added.

One commenter wrote, "Omg I did not expect that transformation!!" while another said, "This is so cool and creative."

Why does it matter?

The project offers a money-saving alternative to buying brand-new decor. Rather than replacing a lamp entirely, the creator started with an $11 secondhand piece and upgraded it with basic supplies many DIYers may already have on hand.

A project like this lets people get the interior look they want without spending big money on overpriced designer pieces.

It also helps keep usable items in circulation longer. Reusing a thrifted lamp means one less piece of home decor headed for the trash and less demand for newly manufactured goods. Even simple projects like this can make a difference.

With just fabric, a lampshade, and some glue, this is an ideal project for beginner DIYers or flippers. It's simple, low-cost, and offers a quick weekend transformation with a clear, satisfying payoff.

What can I do?

If you want to try this yourself, start by checking thrift stores, garage sales, or local resale apps for lamps with sturdy bases and shades. Even if the fabric or color feels dated, the frame itself may still be worth rescuing.

Then choose a fabric that fits your space and follow the creator's process. Because the project focuses on the shade, you can personalize the lamp without having to completely rebuild it. That makes it a practical way to test bold patterns or colors on a small scale.

Despite the upgrade's simplicity, commenters on the post were impressed.

"I love it so much!" one user said.

"This looks beautiful," another added.

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