Mom and daughter try a thrift store they'd never noticed, then find a $6 sweater that sells for $50

The best bargains are often the ones you were not planning to find.

A mom and daughter stumbled into some unexpected thrift-store steals while running errands and stopping at a secondhand shop they had never noticed before.

What happened?

After most of the footage from inside the actual thrift store was lost, the Scarlet Cee (@scarlet.cee) shared her receipt and walked through what she and her daughter bought after deciding to check out the unfamiliar shop during an errand run.

A name-brand sweater her daughter chose was one of the standout deals at $6. Scarlet said these branded items usually sell for around $50 to $60.

The rest of the haul included greeting cards, earrings, a large bag that Scarlet said would make a great beach tote, $4 linen shorts, an Elvis book for $1.99, a ceramic hen for $1.99, and two vintage playing card sets for $1 each.

Altogether, they spent $46.56, but the mom added that she spent a little extra because the store supports animal rescue.

Why does it matter?

Thrifting can make a meaningful difference for household budgets, especially for everyday purchases such as clothing, books, decor, bags, and accessories. A $6 sweater instead of one priced at $50 to $60 is a straightforward example of how secondhand shopping can leave more money available for other essentials.

It also helps extend the life of items that are still in perfectly good condition. When shoppers buy used instead of new, they help reduce waste and keep clothing and household goods in circulation longer rather than sending them to landfills.

Thrift stores can also be places to uncover unusual, vintage, or collectible items at steep discounts, from display-worthy card decks to older photo-filled books that may be harder to come by elsewhere.

"That charm necklace is exactly what I've been looking for," one commenter wrote. "So cute."

Another added, "I love that Elvis book."

If you want to get more out of thrifting, one of the simplest strategies is to make it part of errands you are already running. Inventory changes constantly, so even a quick stop at a store you have visited before can turn up something useful or surprisingly valuable.

Going in with a short list can also help: work clothes, kids' items, kitchen goods, books, or seasonal decor. It also helps to stay flexible, since some of the best bargains are often the ones you were not planning to find.

It is also wise to inspect items carefully and compare prices when possible. A secondhand purchase becomes an even better deal when you know what it would cost new and can confirm that the quality still holds up.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.