Photographer stunned after developing photos from camera found at thrift store: 'So bizarre'

When you go thrifting, you never know what you might accomplish. You could even make the day of several internet strangers.

A Redditor kicked off the chain of events by developing film they uncovered in a thrifted camera bag. They shared four photos to the r/FoundPhotos subreddit.

The first two photos show a snowy parking lot and fence that the Redditor suspected might be from Colorado in the early 2000s. The third shows a dog sitting at attention on a couch with a shirt on. In the last, a different dog embraces a woman on a couch holding a Bud Light can.

The subreddit had a lot of fun speculating on exactly what year and locale the photos were from. Some placed it more in the late 90s, and others suggested it could be from Utah.

However, the Reddit user's initiative paid off when they received unexpected help identifying the woman in the photos.

A commenter volunteered, "This looks like my mom's best friend! I think she lived in CO for awhile, too! I'll ask!"

After asking, the same user revealed that it was indeed her mother's good friend. Making the story even more serendipitous was how that Redditor stumbled upon the thread.

They revealed that they aren't even a member of the r/FoundPhotos subreddit. Their mom was also literally doing a favor for the woman in the photos when the post got made. The Redditor's mother had given them the woman's plants to take care of while she was away for several weeks.

After their mom left, they decided to look at Reddit and the OP's post made it to the top of their feed. From there, the whole saga was simply meant to be.

"It sparked my curiosity and I just flipped through them and there she was!" the Redditor wrote. "So bizarre!"

The OP gladly offered to send photos and negatives to the Redditor to pass along.



"Thank you!!! We're all laughing so hard right now," they wrote back appreciatively.

