Simple thrift flip turns an old garment into a standout batwing top for a fraction of retail price

"That is freaking adorable no way."

A thrift store find got a stylish second life after a content creator transformed it into a batwing top, and viewers were immediately charmed by the finishing details.

The makeover is a small but striking reminder that some of the best wardrobe pieces do not have to come straight from a big-box rack.

What happened?

On TikTok, content creator Ava (@yoursdesired) shared a video showing a thrifted item being remade, using a TikTok post to demonstrate how a secondhand piece can become something new.

Commenters praised both the silhouette and the finishing touch.

One viewer wrote, "The button is pure whimsical magic," while another said, "I love batwing tops sm GAAHH."

A third commenter added, "That is freaking adorable no way."

Why does it matter?

Thrift flips like this one highlight one of the biggest benefits of shopping secondhand: Everyday items can often be bought for far less than their retail equivalents and then tailored, altered, or repurposed into something that feels custom-made.

That can be especially valuable at a time when many shoppers are looking for ways to cut costs without giving up personal style. Thrifting can lower the price of clothing and other basics while also opening the door to rare, vintage, and even valuable finds that might otherwise be out of reach.

There is also a waste-reduction benefit. Giving used clothing a second life can help keep wearable textiles in circulation longer instead of sending them to landfills too soon.

A thrift store can offer both practical necessities and one-of-a-kind pieces that stand out from mass-produced fashion.

What can I do?

If you want to try a thrift flip yourself, it helps to start simple. Look for garments with interesting fabric, buttons, sleeves, or patterns, even if the original shape is not quite right. Small tweaks such as hemming, cropping, or swapping closures can completely change how a piece looks.

It also helps to shop patiently. The best secondhand finds are not always obvious at first glance, and part of the fun is spotting hidden potential in something overlooked.

Checking measurements, inspecting seams, and thinking beyond an item's original use can go a long way. A loose dress, blouse, or oversized shirt might become a top, skirt, or layering piece with a little creativity.

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