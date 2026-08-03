She planned several thrift stops, but one overflowing cart turned the day into a styling haul

She later said her first two stops had already made the outing worth it, so she skipped the third store.

Secondhand shopping expert Lauren Manz planned to visit several thrift stores, but a single Goodwill stop turned into such a standout haul that it changed her plans for the rest of the day.

What happened?

Manz shared her successful outing in a recent thrift-with-me video on YouTube.

In the video, she arrived planning to search several stores for home decor, frames, baskets, vases, and dishes, but the first stop produced enough promising pieces that her cart was quickly nearly full.

Among her best secondhand finds were an oversized yellow basket priced at $14.99, several storage baskets at $6.99 each, a shell-shaped spoon rest for $3.99, along with frames, vases, and a keepsake box.

She did later go to a second store and picked up more useful items there too, including a toy kitchen for her nephew, colorful swimwear for her daughter, and a small athletic set.

Manz explained that some of the items would be used to organize her children's closet and update areas around her home.

She later said her first two stops had already made the outing worth it, so she skipped the third store.

One commenter responded to the thrift-with-me video, writing, "Love when you thrift home decor!"

Why does it matter?

Thrifting content like this shows how secondhand shopping can help people stretch their budgets on everyday essentials, not just trendy statement pieces.

Storage baskets, kids' clothes, toys, dishware, and decor can often be found for a fraction of what similar new items might cost.

It also highlights one of the biggest thrills of secondhand shopping, discovering rare, unusual, or high-quality items at steep discounts.

In the video, Manz repeatedly pointed out details that made items feel special, from floral frames to distinctive vases and playful kitchenware. Those one-off finds are often what make thrifted homes feel more personal.

Choosing preowned goods also helps keep usable items in circulation longer and can reduce demand for brand-new products, especially in categories like fast fashion and mass-produced home decor that are often replaced quickly.

For families in particular, the value can add up fast. Children's clothes, toys, and organizational pieces are items many households cycle through quickly, making secondhand shopping an especially practical option.

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