In Texas heat, one thermostat tweak, fan flip, and attic fix can cut summer power bills

The cheapest energy is often the energy a home never has to use.

When high-90s weather settles over Texas, families often find themselves trying to stay comfortable while also worrying about an expensive power bill.

A utility specialist has said several practical changes — such as adjusting the thermostat, correcting ceiling fan settings, and focusing on attic insulation — may reduce summer energy costs and stop a home from feeling unbearable.

What's happening?

Because air conditioning usually accounts for the largest share of a home's energy use, Bryan Texas Utilities said summer savings depend on being more intentional about how homes are cooled. The utility is encouraging residents to think strategically during the hottest stretches of the season.

BTU Communications and Marketing Specialist Trey Reeves told KBTX that raising the thermostat can reduce a monthly bill by about 1% to 3% for every degree above 70.

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He said that when residents leave home, they should set the temperature higher instead of turning the system off completely.

During the summer, Reeves said ceiling fans should rotate counterclockwise to move cooler air through a room.

He also said smart thermostats can automatically adjust the temperature throughout the day.

Why does it matter?

If a household raises its thermostat a few degrees, the savings can add up over time, especially during long stretches when the cooling system gets little relief.

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Reeves also encouraged shifting appliance use away from peak periods, which can reduce strain on the wider Texas power grid. In that sense, reducing energy waste at home can help both household budgets and overall reliability.

Meanwhile, going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy. Homeowners curious about their options can use EnergySage's free tools to get quick solar panel installation estimates and compare quotes.

What can I do?

Some of Reeves' suggestions involve home upgrades rather than daily habits. Solar screens can block heat before it gets inside, and BTU's Smart Home Program gives customers 10% to 25% back on qualifying projects such as solar screens, insulation, and Energy Star windows by applying the rebate to their utility bill.

Another area Reeves highlighted was attic insulation, which he said is often overlooked, even though cool air can escape through it. BTU offers a budget billing option for residents struggling with energy costs, using the previous 12 months of bills to set a single, even monthly charge.

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From fan direction to attic insulation, the cheapest energy is often the energy a home never has to use.

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