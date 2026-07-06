8.2 million Thermos jars recalled in U.S. after stopper causes eye injury in 3 people

For certain recalled products, Thermos is offering a free replacement pressure-relief stopper designed to solve the issue.

A widely sold Thermos, which has been on the market for almost two decades, is facing a recall after a defect was linked to eye injuries that permanently blinded three users in one eye.

Roughly 8.2 million of the recalled products have been sold.

What happened?

According to a report from the International Business Times UK, on April 30, Thermos L.L.C. said it was recalling certain Stainless King food jars and Sportsman bottles because their stoppers can shoot out when the containers are opened, creating an injury risk.

The outlet reported the issue affects some 5.8 million jars and 2.3 million bottles sold at Walmart, Target, Amazon, and Thermos.com.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, "the stopper of the recalled Food Jars and Food & Beverage Bottles does not have a pressure relief in the center." As a result, pressure from stored food or drink can build up over time and be released suddenly when the lid is opened.

Why does it matter?

The most severe reported injuries involved the eye. The CPSC said three people "suffered permanent vision loss after being struck in the eye." Thermos also told regulators it has received 27 reports of consumers being hit by an ejecting stopper, including cases serious enough to need medical attention.

What can I do?

If you own one of the recalled jars or bottles, stop using it right away. You can identify the products by checking the model number printed on the base and the Thermos branding on the side.

For certain recalled products, Thermos is offering a free replacement pressure-relief stopper designed to solve the issue. To receive it, customers must discard the old stopper and submit a photo showing it has been thrown away.

For other items included in the recall, the process is different. Owners must return the entire bottle using a prepaid shipping label to receive a replacement. Thermos said consumers can begin the process at support.thermos.com.

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