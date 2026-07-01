Texas utilities push a summer challenge: Use less power than your neighbors, and get rewarded

Running an oven at 3 p.m., for instance, does not just use electricity for cooking.

Texas utilities are turning summer power conservation into something of a competition — and, in some cases, a way for customers to lower their costs.

With air conditioners running harder in extreme heat, some companies are asking Texans to ease up during the hottest hours of the day and, in some cases, are comparing a household's electricity use with that of its neighbors.

What's happening?

Around the state, utilities are trying a mix of summer outreach tactics — including calls, voicemails, and incentive programs — to persuade customers to cut electricity use during periods of peak demand, Spectrum Local News reported.

In San Antonio, for example, CPS Energy has reportedly been leaving voicemails urging customers to use less power than nearby households, then later showing them how they compare.

The push is not limited to one city. In Austin, Austin Energy is promoting its Power Partner Program, which asks customers to reduce usage on especially hot days, when electricity costs more on the ERCOT market, Spectrum Local News reported.

Matt Mitchell, a public information officer for Austin Energy, said: "The Power Partner Program is based on those extremely hot days where there is a certain price point. We purchase energy on the ERCOT market, and if we can reduce the amount that we have to buy, it saves everybody money."

Why does it matter?

Timing matters: using less electricity during peak periods can help customers lower their bills while reducing utilities' need to buy higher-priced wholesale power.

Mitchell said the program can lead to "bills savings and lower costs overall."

That can make a difference during a Texas summer, when air conditioners are already working overtime and extra heat from ovens, washers, and dryers can force cooling systems to work harder.

Running an oven at 3 p.m., for instance, does not just use electricity for cooking — it can also increase the amount of energy needed to cool the home afterward.

Broad participation during peak hours could mean utilities have to buy less electricity when market prices are elevated.

In turn, that can help stabilize the grid during heat waves while reducing costs that move through the system.

What can I do?

Utilities may offer alerts, comparisons, or demand-response programs during the summer.

In Austin, that could mean joining the Power Partner Program. In other parts of Texas, it may mean responding to conservation requests sent by text, email, or voicemail.

Shifting high-energy chores out of the hottest part of the day is one of the easiest steps many households can take.

Mitchell specifically pointed to ovens, washers, and dryers as appliances worth avoiding in the afternoon when possible.

Making that kind of schedule change can help in two ways: It may reduce electricity use during expensive, high-demand periods, and it can help utilities avoid buying as much power on the wholesale market.

Even small adjustments can add up, especially on the hottest days of the year, when each avoided appliance cycle can ease the strain on both a home and the grid.

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