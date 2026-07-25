Philadelphia-area rescues take in more than 30 Texas pets after floods, opening shelter space

That extra space can help local teams reunite lost pets with their owners.

Cats and dogs uprooted by the Texas floods were brought to the Philadelphia area this week with help from two local rescue organizations.

What happened?

A Delaware airport became the handoff point Monday for more than 30 animals from Texas, where volunteers from Brandywine Valley SPCA and New Jersey's Animal Adoption Center were waiting to receive them, according to CBS News Philadelphia.

The transfer was meant to open space in Texas shelters as they continue dealing with the aftermath of the flooding.

Before they are offered to adopters, the dogs and cats will be evaluated and then placed through Brandywine Valley SPCA campuses and the Animal Adoption Center in Lindenwold, New Jersey.

Brandywine Valley SPCA, the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, and the Animal Adoption Center are also offering "pick your price" adoption fees for all large dogs and adult cats from July 21-26 to help speed up adoptions.

Why does it matter?

When floods tear through communities, pets are often among the most vulnerable. Some are displaced alongside their families, while others end up in crowded shelters as emergency crews and residents scramble to recover.

By moving adoptable animals to other states, rescue organizations can create breathing room for shelters at the center of the disaster.

That extra space can help local teams reunite lost pets with their owners and respond to new animal emergencies.

What's being done?

Brandywine Valley SPCA and the Animal Adoption Center are handling the immediate next steps: housing, assessing, and preparing the animals for adoption. That process helps ensure each pet is matched safely with a home while keeping the broader rescue pipeline moving.

Sara Smith, spokesperson for Brandywine Valley SPCA, explained the larger purpose of the transfer: "By moving these animals out, we can give the shelters room to respond and recover. They can respond for their communities to help reunite pets that have been separated from their families."

For readers looking to make a difference close to home, check out the TCD Guide page on taking local action for more ways to support efforts in your community.

"This is about saving these lives, getting these animals a second chance at a happy life and really, we can't do that without the community support," Smith said.

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