Texas homeowner's 2014 Lennox cools again, but rusted coils and high amps push replacement

Even if a system is cooling "for now," it can still be costly to keep running.

After their air conditioner quit one evening but then started cooling the next morning, one Texas homeowner was left wondering whether the scare had passed. But the list of problems tied to the unit suggested the temporary recovery might not prevent a costly replacement.

What happened?

Writing on Reddit, the homeowner said an HVAC technician had already recommended replacement. The system in question was a 2014 single-stage, 5-ton Lennox serving a 2,250-square-foot house built in 1987 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The homeowner listed many mechanical concerns, including a fan motor that had already been replaced with a non-original part and a compressor they said was "over amping." They also said the unit had needed refrigerant about a month earlier. "My coils are rusted out and leaking refrigerant," they wrote.

They said a salesperson had pointed out that the system was sucking air out of the attic, which can make cooling harder in a hot Texas climate. The homeowner also noted that winter electricity costs are especially high because the house uses a heat kit instead of a heat pump.

The homeowner said they got a quote of $11,700 for a full 5-ton, 5-stage American Standard replacement. Since the older unit had started cooling again despite its other issues, the homeowner questioned whether it was worth continuing to put money into it.

People in the Reddit thread expressed their opinions on whether it was time for a replacement. One noted that their AC may be nearing the end of how long it's built to last, writing: "Your AC is nearing the 15 year typical lifecycle, and has an over amping issue. Along with leaks."

One commenter who said they worked in air conditioning emphasized the importance of getting a second opinion before buckling down on a price. They also asked one important question to consider: "What warranty are you receiving, will the company be around in 6 years when you have an issue to honor their warranty?"

Heat pumps are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems while providing both heating and cooling, which can translate to lower utility bills, savings over time, and potential access to tax credits and rebates. EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace is one resource for comparing heat pump options so you don't get stuck with an unexpectedly high quote that may not be worth the deal.

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For people who do not need a whole-home replacement, Merino offers single-room, ultra-efficient HVAC systems at a lower price point. It is a targeted heating and cooling option.

Why does it matter?

Even if a system is cooling "for now," it can still be costly to keep running. Refrigerant leaks, rusted coils, and an overamping compressor often point to repeated service calls, rising maintenance costs, and a growing risk of total failure during extreme heat.

In a place like North Texas, summer temperatures can make even a short outage a major comfort and health issue. If a unit is also drawing in attic air, the homeowner may be paying more each month while getting worse performance.

Electric resistance heat kits can send bills climbing quickly, so a modern high-efficiency replacement — especially a heat pump — may reduce costs in both seasons instead of simply restoring cooling.

What can I do?

Getting at least one more quote and requesting a full breakdown of repair-versus-replacement costs can help clarify the decision. It can also help to ask about duct sealing, airflow problems, and whether the equipment is properly sized, since those factors can affect utility bills just as much as the unit itself.

If replacement appears to be the most likely path, comparing incentives can make a major difference. Homeowners interested in slashing their energy bills with solar can also use EnergySage to compare free solar quotes. With EnergySage's help, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations. And for HVAC shoppers, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help compare heat pump options before signing a contract.

The homeowner later updated the thread, stating: "I'll be in this house at least another 5+ years so I'll probably replace."

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