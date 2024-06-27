Driver shares frustrating aftermath of vandal targeting EV charging station: 'What is the point?'

"Unfortunately, some people are afraid of change and new things."

A Redditor showed the results of an attack on four Tesla Superchargers in New Zealand a few months ago.

The incident in Taupō marked another event in the culture war of electric vehicles vs. internal combustion engine vehicles.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The original Taupo Supercharger has been [vandalized]," the poster wrote. "All four pedestals smashed by a guy with a hammer.

"I've taken this pic from Facebook, which shows all four stalls with similar damage. Allegedly, it was a guy who showed up in a Ranger and stuck around long enough for police to get him."

"Why? What is the point?" one commenter asked.

As another user pointed out, it seemed the perpetrator targeted the plastic covers of the chargers, though they did enough damage to knock two of them offline.

The suspect was arrested on charges of intentional damage and driving with excess breath alcohol, according to The New Zealand Herald.

"In case this messes with anyone's weekend plans we have NINE new ones five minutes up the road," one Redditor said. "Open to all EVs too."

The Driven reported on the vandalism, noting EVs are an "existential threat" to the oil and gas sector, which raked in $10 billion in profits every day last year, according to data from the International Energy Agency.

EVs produce zero tailpipe pollution while driving, significantly reducing the environmental cost of driving.

If charged with electricity from clean energy sources such as wind and solar, they can be even more beneficial to our warming world. That will even save you money, as renewable energy is the cheapest option on the market.

Using it prevents polluting gases from filling our atmosphere; these toxins envelop the planet like a blanket and lead to rising temperatures, which are causing more extreme weather events, as well as exacerbating their severity.

Close to half of New Zealand's energy-related pollution comes from the transportation sector, according to the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority, accounting for 18% of the country's emissions. In the United States, that figure is 28%.

If we can work together to educate people about the advantages of EVs and the disadvantages of ICEVs, we can help ensure a cleaner, healthier future.

"Unfortunately, some people are afraid of change and new things," one Redditor said. "Also, there are a lot of misinformation pushers and politicians drumming up hate and fear. So, we might see more of this sort of thing."

