Homeowner says Tesla Powerwall 3, 16-panel array erased electric and gas bills in first month

Battery storage is also one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save on energy costs, and move closer to going off-grid.

According to a homeowner in the U.K., the first full month of a Tesla Powerwall 3 connected to 16 solar panels appears to have been enough to offset both electricity and gas costs, before they added an electric vehicle.

What's happening?

After posting the first complete month of results on Reddit, the homeowner said the combination of 16 Aiko 475-watt panels and a Powerwall 3 had seemingly generated and exported enough energy to cover both utility categories with Octopus.

The homeowner estimated that there is room on the roof for up to 10 more panels and, since they plan to get an EV in the coming months, asked: "Is it worth getting more panels or a battery or should I wait till I get my ev and see how things go for a year?"

That means the system appears to be covering both household energy bills before the additional electricity demand from EV charging is factored in.

The homeowner also said they switched from Agile Outgoing to Fixed Outgoing midway through the month, so the export earnings picture may still be evolving.

Why does it matter?

Covering both electric and gas bills in the first month suggests meaningful savings potential, especially for a home that may soon add an EV and use even more self-generated power instead of buying electricity from the grid.

Battery storage is also one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save on energy costs, and move closer to going off-grid.

A battery can store excess daytime solar production for nighttime use or disruptions, making a solar system far more useful beyond sunny afternoon hours. EnergySage offers competitive installation estimates for battery storage, having partnered with electrification company Qmerit to snag you the best price on home storage solutions.

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A commenter argued for adding capacity, writing: "It's always worth getting more panels if you want to generate more to sell." The same commenter said extra summer generation could pay for itself faster than the original install, especially because "there's no scaffolding or labour to add."

What can I do?

For many homeowners, the main follow-up decision is whether to expand generation, add more storage, or wait a year and track actual usage first.

That decision usually depends on how much electricity you use after sunset, whether you plan to add an EV, and how favorable your export tariff is.

If you're interested in exploring your solar options, the experts at EnergySage can save you up to $10,000 on installations with competitive bids from vetted providers.

Homeowners can also pair solar panels with efficient electric appliances to drive utility costs even lower.

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