Tesla driver breaks down one of the biggest debates over owning EV versus gas car: 'Here's how much you actually save'

"I did not know how much I was going to save."

One of the primary reasons to switch to an electric vehicle is to save money on fuel, as one content creator just confirmed in a video breaking down his experiences with his Tesla Model 3.

TikToker Frunk To Trunk (@frunktotrunk) posted a video crunching the numbers, comparing his gas expenditures before his Model 3 purchase to his electricity use afterward.

"I did not know how much I was going to save on charging versus gas, and Tesla made a big change. They just removed the estimated gas savings from their website," he says in the video. "Here's how much you actually save."

According to Frunk To Trunk, he drives quite a bit. "So, in 78,000 miles of owning this Model 3, on average, depending on how much you drive, I save anywhere from $100 to $125 every single month. Now people ask me all the time, 'Well, if you own a Tesla, how much does your electricity bill go up?' Well, I just told you."

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According to Frunk To Trunk, the direct fuel savings aren't the only financial benefits of the switch.

"You know what goes to zero?" he asks. "My gas. My oil changes. The time I spend going to the dealership to get maintenance. So, I spent in 78,000 miles, simply tire rotations, windshield wiper fluid. These are the original brakes after 78,000 miles. Little to no maintenance."

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The specific numbers change from one driver to the next — for example, if you own solar panels, you can save even more — but the general principle is clear: Switching to an EV means savings, especially if you add a home charger with Qmerit.

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"So Tesla just removed that key feature on their website that used to say 'estimated gas savings,' but I just told you a range of what you can expect, and now you know," concludes Frunk To Trunk.

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