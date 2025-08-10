New Tesla owner shares unexpected favorite feature of vehicle: 'Love it'

A first-time EV buyer was "stoked" to show off a brand-new Tesla Model Y.

In the r/TeslaModelY subreddit, they shared a picture of the black vehicle in a parking bay after it had just been delivered. They also detailed the unexpected feature that has already blown them away.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I think my favorite thing so far is how much better the sound system is than any car I've ever had before," the original poster said.

The 2025 Model Y actually has a reduced speaker system compared to other Tesla models. The Model 3, for example, has a 17-speaker system, according to BimmerTech. The Model Y has only seven speakers.

"However, despite the lower number of speakers, some people actually claim the premium sound system in the Model Y sounds better than the comparable Model 3," the publication noted.

Some think this is the ideal time to buy a Tesla. One Redditor predicted that the company will offer "major discounts, promotional financing, and other incentives" to make up for the hastened end of federal tax incentives for EVs and other environmentally friendly upgrades.

Not a Tesla App reported that Tesla stands to lose $2 billion in lost profits because of the bill, which is a considerable blow to a company already seeing sharp declines in sales figures as the EV market becomes more competitive.

Switching to an EV still offers monetary benefits for people, because most EVs will reach a point where the initial cost of the car is essentially paid for through savings made on fuel and maintenance.

While grid-provided electricity is typically cheaper than gasoline or diesel, you can also increase savings by pairing an EV with domestic solar panels, which can charge the car's battery for free at home. EnergySage can help you find the best solar panel system by comparing prices and sharing details for local, vetted installers.

Meanwhile, unlike cars powered by internal combustion engines, electric vehicles also produce zero tailpipe emissions. This prevents the release of heat-trapping gases that encourage global temperature increases.

Commenters shared the OP's enthusiasm.

"Congrats! I've had mine for a week and I still love it," wrote one person.

Another said, "Congrats. We got ours Sunday. Second Tesla in the family."

A third commented, "Love this color combination! The white interior is so much more interesting!"

