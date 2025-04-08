Homeowner stunned after HOA imposes absurd EV fee for questionable reason: 'Their rules are in violation of the law'

"Is my HOA allowed to charge me higher than the cost of electricity?"

One Massachusetts homeowner was suspicious of a proposal by their homeowners association that would seriously increase the cost of charging their Tesla Model Y electric vehicle.

They shared their doubts in r/evcharging. "Is my HOA allowed to charge me higher than the cost of electricity to charge at my own parking space?" they asked.

The homeowner said the decision-making process has already dragged out for two years. The parking spot is deeded to them, but the charger they would use is supplied with "common area electricity" that the HOA pays for.

"I finally received tentative approval of my latest proposal to charge and reimburse the HOA for energy used, but now they are telling me they want me to reimburse them at a special arbitrary rate they came up with which is higher than even commercial charging stations where I live," they said.

The Massachusetts resident said the HOA pays a flat rate for electricity — about a third of what the association wants to charge for EV charging.

It would not be the first time an HOA ate up the expected savings from a financially wise and eco-friendly decision. One HOA was supplying its community with solar power — normally a money-saving move — but charging a suspicious amount for the service.

In this case, the law was on the original poster's side.

"My state has a right to charge law which explicitly states: 'The association shall allow the owner to connect the electric vehicle charging station to the common electricity account, but may require reimbursement by the owner to the association for the electricity costs, per the owner's responsibility for such costs,'" they wrote.

The OP added: "Is my reading of this correct that reimbursement should mean paying back the EXACT cost of electricity at the HOA's negotiated utility rate, and am I correct that the HOA charging me a fee or surcharge (aside from the allowed architectural modification fee which is irrelevant here) is against the law?"

Commenters thought the original poster was reading the law correctly.

"Tell them that their rules are in violation of the law, cite the actual law, and if they get stubborn then you have further legal measures," one user said.

The original poster could also use the HOA's internal processes to change the rules.

