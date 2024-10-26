Tesla owner shares photo proof after achieving major mileage milestone: 'No issues yet'

Facebook groups such as the Tesla High Mileage Club are helping people understand long-term electric vehicle ownership while cutting through fear, uncertainty, and doubt about the power of EVs.

One club member posted photos of their 2012 Model S P85's dashboard, which showed the car was approaching the 200,000-mile mark.

Photo Credit: Facebook

The user shared that the EV still had the original battery.

"No issues yet!" they wrote.

In the comments, the owner shared that they bought the car with around 48,000 miles on it. Over the years, they've spent about $10,000 for parts and labor.

For comparison, only 1% of cars ever make it to 200,000 miles.

Tesla released its first EV, the Roadster, in 2008. Though the manufacturer has dramatically improved its technology and expanded its offerings since then, early models have withstood the test of time and are still performing.

But longevity is just one of the many benefits of making your next car an EV.

EVs are Earth-friendly upgrades that help you save money on gas and maintenance while keeping planet-overheating pollution out of the atmosphere. Electric vehicles produce zero exhaust emissions, so unlike traditional gas-guzzling cars, they support a cleaner, more sustainable future for us all.

Admins of the Tesla High Mileage Club believe Teslas will soon be known as the longest-lasting vehicles ever built and with the lowest cost of operation. The group welcomes longevity stories that include drivers' experiences with maintenance and challenges along the way.

"Amazing!" one user commented on the post.

Another wrote, "Nice, thanks for sharing."

"PSA for early owners: have your fuse cover inspected to make sure it isn't rusting," someone else advised. "There are other things to check if the pack is open, but the fuse cover is a common failure point (water gets in)."

