EV owners are syncing their cars with rooftop solar panels to save money

While many homeowners already know that solar panels and battery backups can save them money on energy bills and keep the lights on during power outages, fewer are aware of the widespread benefits they have when paired with electric vehicles.

Ryan Jay Cowan (@ryanjaycowan) shared a short clip on TikTok revealing just how powerful this combination can be.

Cowan owns a Tesla Powerwall 3 and a Tesla EV. He explained that a new feature allows excess energy generated by his solar panels — that is not being used by his home or battery — to automatically charge his EV.

And the Tesla app gives Cowan control over how much solar energy is being sent to his car versus the grid.

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"So every time your car is at home, you just plug it in and the solar system and the solar system, working with the Powerwall and the car will do the rest," Cowan explained.

By using solar energy to power an EV, owners can essentially charge their car with low- or no-cost electricity. To see how much solar panels and battery backups can save you, connect with the experts at EnergySage to get quick installation quotes.

Users in the comment section were impressed by the high-tech feature.

"This is the future," one wrote.

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"Great feature," another added.

If this tech has you interested in a home upgrade, EnergySage can help. The platform lets users compare quotes from vetted installers, understand equipment options, and evaluate available incentives in one place, helping simplify what can otherwise be a complex decision.

According to EnergySage, the average person who uses its tools can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations by securing more competitive pricing.

EnergySage also offers a helpful mapping tool that shows, on a state-by-state basis, the average cost of a home solar panel system, along with details on solar incentives available in each state. Together, these tools can help homeowners find the best price for rooftop solar panels and ensure they take full advantage of any incentives they may qualify for.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the most effective ways to protect your home during power outages, reduce energy costs, and increase energy independence. By storing excess solar energy for later use, home batteries can keep essential appliances running when the grid goes down and help homeowners rely less on utility power.

Homeowners can also explore EnergySage's free tools to learn about home battery storage options, compare systems, and receive competitive installation estimates from vetted installers.

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