Louisiana deputy gets trapped in termite swarm, captures wild video inside engulfed car

For many locals, this is one of the worst stretches of the year for termite activity.

A Louisiana deputy got a firsthand look at termite season when a swarm of insects surrounded his car in a scene that looked like something out of a horror movie.

One night in late May, a deputy in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, found out firsthand how bad termite swarms can get in southern states.

What happened?

According to WDSU, the officer captured the termite swarm on camera as the tiny insects engulfed his car.

For many locals, this is one of the worst stretches of the year for termite activity. WDSU said winged termites were appearing in large numbers and gathering around lights, cars, and homes, and the deputy's nighttime video showed the insects swarming around his vehicle.

The Louisiana State University Agricultural Center explained, as reported by WDSU, that these swarms can start in April and continue through the summer months.

While many know that termites can cause significant damage to homes and properties, the center also noted that seeing a swarm does not automatically mean a home or area is infested.

Why does it matter?

Termites are more than an unpleasant seasonal nuisance. They can also cause costly structural damage.

As the Louisiana State University Agricultural Center notes, as reported by WDSU, subterranean termites need moisture and cellulose to survive, meaning homes with damp areas, wood debris, or landscaping placed too close to the foundation may be especially vulnerable.

Even if a swarm is short-lived, the conditions that attract it can lead to repair bills and ongoing headaches.

Luckily, there are practical ways to reduce the risk of infestation in the home.

LSU told WDSU that having a pest management professional inspect the property is a good first step. That can help determine whether treatment is needed and, if so, what kind is appropriate for the home.

Homeowners can also make their spaces less attractive to termites by reducing available food and water sources. Citing LSU guidance, WDSU noted that includes clearing away wood and cardboard items from near or under the home, keeping mulch farther back from the foundation, and fixing outdoor drips as well as leaks in the roof and pipes.

Landscaping choices can also make a difference. LSU also suggests grading the yard so runoff moves away from the home, which may help reduce moisture around the structure that termites need to survive.

During peak swarm season, WDSU noted one especially simple measure may help keep termites away from the home: as LSU advises, switching off exterior lights during May and June evenings, since those lights can attract swarmers in the first place. If treatment is needed, LSU says residents should work only with licensed and certified professionals.

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