A Reddit post about a rental repair problem is gaining attention after a deck replacement was followed by an air-conditioning breakdown.

The tenant says contractors rebuilt a badly decayed deck in a way that enclosed the outdoor unit, and now the landlord is blaming the household instead of the construction.

What happened?

Writing on Reddit, the renter said the AC stopped working after the project, explaining that "the contractors boxed the AC in and it hasn't been working since." They said the deck work was needed because "the original deck was molding so badly that my partner's foot went through it," and added that the landlord had gone with a low-cost quote to replace the structure.

The landlord claimed that the AC broke since they were running it from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., but seeing as these are normal working hours to have the AC running, it seemed like a poor excuse from the landlord in order to make them pay for an expensive new unit.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Said the original poster: "The contractors boxed the AC in and it hasn't been working since. They're trying to put it on us the tenants for having it running the whole time they were here … could the reason the AC doesn't work be because of how it's housed under the deck?"

What are people saying?

Users generally expressed agreement that the property was not managed well by the landlord, causing challenges for the tenant.

"This is the exact reason it doesn't work. The outside unit requires airflow to take the heat away. Whoever approved this is a moron," one person commented. Another user commented expressing the inefficiency of the design, "100% not enough clearance per manufacturer. 2' or more of open, sides and top cannot be enclosed. All you are doing is recycling the hot air."

The original poster made an update a while after receiving several supportive comments, stating the landlord had the deck contractors remove some panels, providing a picture of the change that looks similar but appears to show some slats open in the back for ventilation. They said an HVAC technician also got their AC back to working. They noted how the technician even expressed shock at the setup, with them exclaiming, "How are you supposed to access this to fix anything?"

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Even with the fixes, the unit may still be in a poor location. Most AC units and heat pumps that vent upward call for at least five feet of clearance, and those that vent sideways would obviously also need to vent into an open area instead of a wall. Otherwise, the unit would keep working with the air it just vented out.

For those venting upward to a deck, this could also contribute to the rotting of that deck, depending on moisture and temperature conditions.

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Why does it matter?

Biased viewpoints from property management and landlords are why it's always important to get a second opinion for broken appliances, especially when it comes to heating and cooling appliances.

For those thinking about long-term HVAC fixes, heat pumps are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems and can provide both heating and cooling in one system. They can also come with tax credits, rebates, and long-term utility savings, and EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help homeowners compare options, finding the right fit from trusted installers.

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If the deck really is restricting airflow around the outdoor unit, that could reduce efficiency or even contribute to a shutdown, though the post alone does not confirm the exact cause. Renters can end up dealing with the consequences of construction decisions they did not make but still may be asked to pay for them.

Readers who want to work with landlords or associations to change outdated rules can check out TCD's HOA guide.

For people who do have upgrade options, heat pumps remain one of the most efficient ways to heat and cool a home, especially when paired with available rebates and tax incentives. Tools such as EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can make it easier to compare systems and installation quotes.

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