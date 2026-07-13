New York homeowner's teen bedroom runs 5 degrees hotter after AC upgrade, and duct pros know why

"With that kind of exposure, a return there will do next to nothing."

A cooling-system overhaul appeared to fix a Long Island home's summer comfort issues — except for one bedroom in an addition that still runs 4 to 5 degrees hotter than the rest of the house.

What's happening?

Air returns to the system through one 31-by-31-inch grille in the hallway ceiling, while ceiling supplies serve the rest of the house. That setup cools the main floor of the homeowner's 1,900-square-foot ranch, which got a new 3-ton Bosch BOVA split system two years ago and is configured as a single zone.

The homeowner told Reddit that the equipment has "worked great everywhere except the teen's bedroom," and the commenters looked to determine how air is moving through the home.

One point came up repeatedly in the discussion that a single central return can't circulate air well when rooms have closed doors, with one Redditor writing: "One. Return. How is the system supposed to remove all the heat from the house when it only pulls from one single point? It pushes in 16 registers, pulls from one. Think about that."

Another user suggested a targeted solution: "Put in a small window unit or portable AC. With that kind of exposure, a return there will do next to nothing."

For those thinking about long-term HVAC fixes, heat pumps are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems and can provide both heating and cooling in one system. They can also come with tax credits, rebates, and long-term utility savings, and EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help homeowners compare options, finding the right fit from trusted installers.

For families experiencing similar issues with certain areas of their house, Merino offers single-room HVAC systems that are ultra-efficient and at a lower price point. Merino's targeted heating and cooling option can be installed in under an hour. Their systems also offer the ability to adjust the heat of individual rooms in your house to everyone's different preferences.

Why does it matter?

That bedroom is in an addition, has windows on both the north and south sides, and is bounded by three exterior walls. Together, those features can make the space harder to keep cool than the rest of the home.

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Homeowners can mistake uneven temperatures for a failing AC unit when the real issue is duct design, insulation, sun exposure, or room pressure. If one bedroom stays hot, people often decide to lower the thermostat for the entire house, which can drive up utility bills without ever fully fixing the sweltering room.

For readers who want to cut energy costs even further, EnergySage also offers a free solar quotes comparison tool to help increase your savings even more. With EnergySage's help, the average person could get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations.

What can I do?

Commenters offered a few common ways to improve the room's airflow. Suggestions included adding a supply near an exterior wall, installing a return in the bedroom, improving the air path with a transfer grille or door undercut, or giving the space its own small mini-split if it effectively acts like a separate zone.

Others said to rule out simpler heat sources before paying for ductwork. Redditors pointed to afternoon sun, thin attic insulation over the room, having ceiling fans spin counterclockwise, and even a teen's gaming PC as possible contributors.

Cost may be less of an obstacle in this case, since the homeowner said a future son-in-law in HVAC had offered to handle the work for the cost of materials.

Using EnergySage's resources can help you find an HVAC option that effectively cools all rooms of your house, without dealing with the problem of one room staying uncomfortably hot.

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