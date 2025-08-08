Expert reveals disturbing truth about common landscaping product: 'This is extremely important information'

Artificial turf might look low-maintenance, but it can get hotter than asphalt and is made with chemicals that never go away.

In a TikTok video, plastics expert Beatrice the Anti-Plastic Lady (@antiplasticlady) says all synthetic turf contains PFAS, or toxic "forever chemicals," linked to cancer and other health issues.

She breaks down how turf companies use misleading testing and greenwashing to cover it up.

"Synthetic turf companies know that their products are toxic and they go to great lengths to lie to you," she says in the video.

These chemicals don't break down in the environment, and she explains they're found not just in one part of the turf, but throughout the manufacturing process.

"You cannot make synthetic turf without PFAS. Literally, it's in the patent."

Beatrice points to testing done on the old AstroTurf at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, where researchers found 16 different PFAS. She also mentions that six former Phillies players who played on that turf died from brain cancer.

PFAS are linked to several other serious health issues, including kidney, testicular, and breast cancer, plus some autoimmune disorders.

The video also calls out how turf companies claim their products are safe, but Beatrice says those claims rely on flawed testing.

She lists tactics like using outdated methods, setting detection limits too high, and testing solid turf the same way you'd test a liquid sample.

"There has never been a type of PFAS that has tested PFAS-free," she says. "Not one."

Synthetic turf gets much hotter than natural grass, doesn't support pollinators, and breaks down into microplastics over time.

A position statement from Mount Sinai's Exposomics lab found that artificial turf can reach surface temperatures of about 160 degrees Fahrenheit, which puts kids at risk of heat stress and chemical exposure.

The statement also raises concerns about the lack of long-term safety research or planning, especially as turf use expands into public spaces.

Natural options like native plants, buffalo grass, clover, and xeriscaping don't come with the same risks. They're often cheaper to maintain in the long run, don't need as much water, and provide food and shelter for pollinators — which helps protect our food system. Even swapping out part of a yard can make a huge difference.

"I don't understand how this video isn't more viral," one user commented on the video. "Thank you for always posting. This is extremely important information."

