Sylvester Stallone sparks backlash with head-turning proposal at $35 million beachfront mansion: 'There are other ways'

Sylvester Stallone, star of film franchises "Rocky" and "Rambo," proposed a massive building project at his waterfront mansion, but it was quickly shut down by neighbors.

According to NBC Miami, the actor proposed building a barrier near his $35 million home to block onlookers and trash.

"It's nice to be appreciated, but there's a tremendous amount of looky-loos, fishermen, tour boats, and so turtles have been hit," Stallone said at a public town council meeting. "Fish have been [in] disarray, a lot of trash, a lot of garbage, and so on and so forth."

One resident pointed out that seaweed was not a big issue.

"We've dove in that area. There's very limited, if any, seaweed," they said at the meeting. "So, this is really about privacy for Mr. Stallone, and we certainly understand that and are sympathetic to that, but there are other ways of mitigating the exposure."

Online criticism of large houses is relentless, with the general public pointing out that luxury homes often feature questionable aesthetics. More importantly, they require massive amounts of energy and can be one of many residences for the uber-rich, whose extreme consumption habits negatively impact the environment.

Stallone's proposed addition to his Palm Beach mansion is just one instance of a celebrity or well-known individual having an idea opposed by the local community.

Peter Dubens, a tech tycoon and entrepreneur, faced backlash from his neighbors when planning to expand his $10 million mansion. They claimed his previous projects had contributed to noise pollution and even damaged their properties.

Unlike Dubens, Stallone was receptive to feedback.

"After hearing all of his neighbors and not wanting to upset the neighborhood and be good neighbors, we're just going to withdraw the application," a member of Stallone's team said.

