Homeowner raises concerns after contractor shares questionable info on money-saving appliance: 'Is it really worthwhile?'

by Juliana Marino
Photo Credit: iStock

Switching to a heat pump can be overwhelming, especially when contractors provide misinformation. 

One homeowner reached out to Reddit for advice after their contractor insisted a heat pump wasn't as efficient as a gas heater. Since the homeowner's goal is to make their house as efficient as possible, they were leaning toward installing a heat pump. 

However, after talking with their contractor, they felt confused.

"Is it really worthwhile to go for a heat pump heater vs gas, in terms of function and cost?" asked the OP.

Switching to a heat pump water heater is in fact more efficient than a gas heater. Heat pumps are three to five times more efficient than conventional gas boilers, according to the International Energy Agency. 

Since heat pumps are more efficient, you'll also save money on your utility bills. By consuming less energy, your household will not only decrease its bills but also its environmental footprint. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Plus, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners may be able to qualify for a rebate and tax credit when they upgrade to an energy-efficient heat pump.

Taking advantage of IRA incentives sooner rather than later could be the difference between saving thousands of dollars down the line. President Trump has stated he intends to remove these subsidies, though this would ultimately require an act of Congress.

For homeowners looking to install a heat pump, Cala offers smart heat pump water heaters, designed to understand your house's water habits. Their highly customizable smart heat pumps optimize the comfort of their owners' homes by only heating when necessary. This also helps homeowners save even more on their energy bills.

Redditors responded to the OP, debunking the contractor's claims and emphasizing the efficiency of heat pumps. 

"I haven't heard anyone being disappointed with the performance of their heat pump water heaters," replied one user. "Any gas appliance will add to the heat load in the house and reduce air quality."

"Given the multiplicative nature of heat pumps, it will help to pull down your primary energy metric and CO2e emissions from your domestic demand," added another Redditor.

