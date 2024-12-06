Gardener shares stunning, up-close video of majestic garden visitor: 'I love this'

"I used to see dozens of [these] 10 years ago. This year I only saw 1."

A New England gardener posted a video of a butterfly enjoying swamp milkweed nectar in their native garden.

One gardening Redditor from Massachusetts shared a picturesque clip of a beautiful monarch butterfly in their yard. The creature was perched on a pink swamp milkweed blossom, feeding on the flower's nectar. The 20-second video is a sweet example of how wonderful wildlife can be in your very own backyard.

It's not just a happy coincidence that this monarch landed on this blossom. Swamp milkweed is the only plant that hosts monarch butterfly caterpillars, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The presence of swamp milkweed is essential for this species to thrive.

Swamp milkweed is also a friend to other butterflies, bees, wasps, moths, beetles, and skippers. It provides nectar for a wide range of pollinators, which is crucial for biodiversity and food production. Without pollinators, our food supply would be in jeopardy.

The Redditor tagged their post with "Massachusetts 6a," where swamp milkweed is naturally found. This idyllic video showcases how native plants help wildlife and ecosystems thrive.

The post appears on the Native Plant Gardening subreddit r/NativePlantGardening, which is dedicated to native, natural landscapes. Curating a natural landscape on your property welcomes enchanting critters and helpful pollinators.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

A natural landscape caters to important wildlife but also offers other benefits. It saves money and time on landscaping and lowers water bills. Rewilding your lawn or yard leads to a healthier local ecosystem. It also does your wallet and schedule a few favors.

People in the comments were delighted to see the butterfly enjoying the native flowers. One person related to the poster, writing: "I love this video. This is my first year growing swamp milkweed and literally squealed when they bloomed."

Another commenter noted the need for monarch butterfly habitats. They said: "I used to see dozens of Monarchs 10 years ago. This year I only saw 1."

🗣️ How much time do you spend taking care of the plants inside or outside your home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

But the original poster gave a hopeful response. They said, "All we can do is plant more milkweed and other nectar sources during migration and hope they find it."

It's a brilliant reminder of how important native plants are for these intricate and vital ecosystems.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.