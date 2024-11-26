Woman issues PSA about reading clothing labels before buying: 'Do not purchase anything without looking...'

"I shop anywhere and everywhere but I just check composition."

More consumers are looking to be sustainable with their everyday purchases, wanting only the best for themselves and the planet from their food, furniture, and clothes.

But it can feel like a big undertaking to shop sustainably, which is a practice that often gets a bad reputation for being expensive and inconvenient. TikTok user Moyo (@_theconnoisseur) said that when it comes to clothes, that's not always the case.

"I'm so happy that we're having this conversation because I've been dying to have this conversation," she said in a recent video.

Moyo posts fashion and beauty content on her account and says that her followers consistently ask her for recommendations on shopping for sustainable, high-quality clothes.









"The answer is quite simple. You can shop anywhere," she says. "The main thing you need to be is discerning."

Moyo explains that she's made it a habit to pay attention to the materials and ingredients in everything she buys, whether it's clothing, food, or jewelry.

She says that she shops at high-end brands like Bergdorf Goodman, Net-a-Porter, and Mytheresa but also at budget retailers like Target, Marshalls, and TJ Maxx. As long as savvy shoppers know what to look out for, finding good quality doesn't have to be expensive.

"Read the labels," she warns. "Do not purchase anything without looking at what it's made of."

Some of the most commonly found eco-friendly clothing fabrics include organic cotton, lyocell, linen, and wool, according to the BBC. And the worst offenders to avoid are synthetic materials like polyester, rayon, and acrylic.

Viewers agreed with Moyo's video, with one commenting: "Nice to know that I'm not alone on this journey. I shop anywhere and everywhere but I just check composition and choose natural fibers."

Another user pledged to do the same: "I appreciate this so much. I decided that any clothing I buy going forward must be natural fabrics, even if it means needing to save a little coin to get a piece I like."

