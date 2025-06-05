Architects unveil head-turning 'Cake House' structure built using surprising materials: 'We worked hard to optimize the layout'

The redesign, completed in 2025, transformed the house into something truly forward-thinking.

Renovation takes a sustainable twist in the coastal town of Mollymook, Australia. Alexander Symes Architect has reimagined the Cake House, a kite-shaped home local surfers use as a wayfinding marker.

What was once a standard structure with a unique shape is now a passive house designed to operate with a negative carbon footprint over a 55-year lifespan, according to Designboom.

The redesign, completed in 2025, transformed the house into something truly forward-thinking in both looks and performance. The architects worked closely with the homeowners, who were eager to create a space that reflected their values of sustainability, functionality, and a strong connection with nature.

Located just steps from the ocean in New South Wales, the revamped structure embraces recycled materials and cutting-edge passive house principles, which means it stays naturally comfortable year-round with minimal energy use.

Even more surprising? Much of the existing structure and many of the existing materials were reused, from the carefully angled roof to the strategically placed windows that catch breezes.

However, new exterior materials consisted of carbon-neutral concrete and recycled hardwood cladding. This creative, climate-conscious move helps reduce pollution from new building materials.

"We worked hard to optimise the layout to make flexible spaces that could accommodate many people in such a way so as not to feel overcrowded," the firm noted, per Plain.

The result is a home that does more than look good; it also works hard behind the scenes to make life better for its residents and the planet. With its passive design and rooftop solar panels, the house stays cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

Even better, the home's use of recycled and low-impact materials helps shrink the environmental toll of construction, which is one of the biggest contributors to global emissions.

By pushing the boundaries of what's possible with sustainable design, this project shows that climate-resilient homes don't have to sacrifice beauty, creativity, or livability.

If you're looking to lower your own home's carbon footprint, consider installing solar panels, which can bring your energy bills down to or close to $0.

