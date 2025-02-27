  • Home Home

Young roommates spark debate online by asking for guidance on kitchen appliances: 'Struggling to choose'

They mainly cook dinner and the occasional breakfast.

by Mandela Namaste
Seeing as how a stove is an essential everyday appliance for most people, the choice is an important one.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Sustainable living sometimes requires some up-front investment before you see savings, which can be hard for young people without much money. Do you buy the cheapest products and perhaps miss out on long-term savings while failing to be environmentally friendly? Or do you live more eco-consciously despite the toll it might take on your bank account?

Such a debate was recently on the minds of three college-age men who queried the r/IndianFood subreddit, saying they were "… struggling to choose between" buying an induction or a gas-powered stove. For additional context, they explained that they mainly cook dinner and the occasional breakfast, which includes eggs, toast and tea.

Seeing as how a stove is an essential everyday appliance for most people, the choice between induction and gas-powered has become a signature debate for those wanting to engage in sustainable living. However, as technology improves, the financial drawbacks to using induction stoves have lessened, and their overall efficiency has helped them clearly emerge as the best option on the market.

Induction stoves are safer than gas stoves, heat quicker, and are much more eco-friendly. Per the U.S. Department of Energy: "Induction appliances are up to three times more efficient than gas stoves, and up to 10% more efficient than conventional smooth top electric ranges. This improved efficiency performance can result in lower energy costs as well as lower rates of air pollution associated with energy generation."

On Reddit, commenters support induction stoves in droves. Several responses to the aforementioned post minimized the cost concerns, with one noting that relative to other gadgets and appliances that are constantly plugged in, the induction stove will not contribute much to monthly electric costs. Numerous users also cited the high exhaust and pollution levels produced by gas stoves, a statistic supported by the fact that gas stoves have also proved to significantly raise risks of contracting asthma.

They may not be as cheap as their competition quite yet, but induction stoves are the future of home cooking. More are being produced each year, and with cities around the United States imposing restrictions on gas stoves (as the New York Times reported), they are likely to continue skyrocketing in popularity.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

