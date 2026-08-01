Homeowner says roof work shut off his solar for months, and support never responded to emails

If you already have solar and run into a service problem, document everything.

A Sunrun customer said a roof replacement turned into months without solar power — and an even bigger battle to get help.

The complaint struck a nerve online, with other solar customers piling on with their own stories about stalled repairs, surprise fees, and contracts that became harder to manage once home maintenance entered the picture.

What happened?

In a Reddit post to r/solar, the original poster said their solar system has been offline since "October/November," after the panels were put back on following roof work.

"They have been out a few times to repair the panels," the OP explained. "A few weeks ago I received an email about scheduling to have them come back out and complete repairs. I responded to that email and a follow-up email."

"I just called since no one has responded to me and they informed me that the case manager closed the case since 'I never got back to her.'"

The conversation then turned into a broader venting session from other customers.

Some said they were hit with charges they thought should have been covered, including $600 diagnostic fees connected to warranty parts.

Others wrote that they only started getting results after filing complaints with the Better Business Bureau or their state attorney general.

Long PPA and lease contracts came up repeatedly too, with commenters saying those arrangements became especially frustrating when roof repairs or panel removal were involved.

For some homeowners, the promise of lower-cost clean energy had instead become a customer service maze.

Why does it matter?

Rooftop solar delivers its biggest financial and environmental benefits only when systems are actually running.

If panels sit idle for months, homeowners may still be making payments or honoring lease terms while also paying full utility bills.

That can create a double hit: higher household costs in the short term and less confidence in a technology that many communities need to cut pollution and reduce dependence on non-renewable energy.

Solar itself is not the problem in these complaints; the frustration is aimed at service gaps, contract complexity, and slow accountability.

It also highlights a key consumer issue in third-party-owned systems such as leases and PPAs.

When homeowners do not fully own the equipment, roof work, repairs, and service responsibility can become more complicated, and those details may not seem urgent until something goes wrong.

The thread is a reminder that the installer, financing structure, and service terms can matter just as much as the panels on the roof.

What can I do?

If you already have solar and run into a service problem, document everything. Save emails, take screenshots of production data, write down call dates, and keep records of any promises about timelines, warranties, or fees.

If service stalls, escalate clearly and in writing. Ask for the case number, request a written explanation of warranty coverage, and review your contract for diagnostic charges, roof-related panel removal terms, and production guarantees.

If needed, consumers can also file complaints with the state attorney general or the Better Business Bureau.

If you are still shopping for solar, compare ownership options carefully.

A cash purchase or loan may offer more control than a lease or PPA, especially if you expect roof work during the life of the system.

It is also worth asking up front who handles panel removal and reinstallation, how long service calls usually take, and whether warranty work can trigger extra fees.

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