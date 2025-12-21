Homebuyer seeks honest advice after discovering new house has ties to bankrupt company: 'May get an attorney involved'

A homeowner turned to the internet for help after discovering their newly-purchased home came with leased solar panels managed by a company whose customer service shut down during the ownership transfer process — leaving them unsure of where to turn.

The frustrated buyer posted to Reddit's r/solar forum about their experience with Sunnova, explaining they submitted all required documentation to the new company owners but received zero response when trying to transfer the system into their name.

"The case agent doesn't even pick up my phone and customer care takes hours to get to a real person only for them to tell me they don't know anything yet," they explained. "Another agent says 48 hours until they receive case details from Sunnova and it's been 3 days already."

"I'm having the same issue," said one person in the comments. "Trying to sell my house. Can't get any information. May get an attorney involved."





While it's true that solar panels typically increase a home's value and reduce energy costs, leased systems can create complications if companies fail to provide adequate support and service.

As for the Reddit post, the original poster quickly found out they weren't alone in their customer service struggle.

"We're having the same issues, can't even pay our bill," wrote another homeowner in the comments.

"I always end up talking to billing after waiting an hour and they keep telling me to email," another poster noted. "I have no response. I don't want to receive a bill for 3+ months of payments. It's absolutely ridiculous."

