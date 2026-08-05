Many households that depend on heating oil are exposed to abrupt price increases.

A Suffolk homeowner says replacing his oil tank with an air-source heat pump lowered his monthly energy bills by about £36 ($48) while helping protect his household from the fuel-price swings that can hit rural homes especially hard.

For Suffolk homeowner Mark Tiller, the switch was not just about saving money but a way to move toward a cleaner heating system at a time when many oil-reliant households remain vulnerable to sudden market shocks.

What's happening?

After replacing the oil heating system in his three-bedroom home in Rendlesham, Suffolk, the 59-year-old told the Daily Express that he has "no regrets" about installing an air-source heat pump.

Now working in sales after previously being a plumber, Tiller said higher oil prices pushed him to seek a heating option that would be both cheaper and cleaner.

Octopus Energy oversaw the installation at a cost of about £11,300 ($15,190). Tiller received £7,500 ($10,000) through the U.K. government's Boiler Upgrade Scheme and paid the rest himself.

Since the installation was completed in August, he said his average energy bill has dropped to around £90 ($121) per month from about £126 ($169), amounting to savings of roughly £432 ($580) per year.

Many households that depend on heating oil are exposed to abrupt price increases. The Daily Express reported that heating oil costs surged to more than twice their earlier level after the start of the Iran war in February, rising from roughly £2.27 per gallon ($3.05) to £2.57 per gallon ($3.45) before peaking above £4.85 per gallon ($6.52).

Why does it matter?

Heat pumps are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems, and they can provide both heating and cooling from a single setup. That can translate into lower long-term energy costs, especially when tax credits, rebates, and other incentives help bring down the upfront price. Tools like EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help homeowners compare heat pump options before making the switch.

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For people who are not ready for a whole-home upgrade, Merino offers single-room, ultra-efficient HVAC systems at a lower price point. Its targeted heating and cooling option can be installed in under an hour, giving households another way to cut energy waste without taking on a major renovation.

About 1.7 million U.K. households use oil or liquefied petroleum gas, a figure Octopus Energy cited in the Daily Express. As reported by the Daily Express, these homes are "highly exposed" to supply disruptions and fuel-price spikes.

Moreover, switching from oil to a heat pump can also help cut household pollution tied to home heating.

What's being done?

In April, ministers said, according to the Daily Express, that the Boiler Upgrade Scheme payment for eligible oil- and LPG-heated homes in England and Wales would rise from £7,500 ($10,000) to £9,000 ($12,000).

Rural homes in Scotland already qualify for a £9,000 ($12,000) subsidy, and Octopus said, according to the Daily Express, that most households already have sufficient insulation and electrical capacity to switch.

Octopus Energy said, according to the Daily Express, that it received about 550,000 heat pump inquiries in a year and installed thousands of systems across the U.K. The company also cited April Nesta figures that put running-cost savings for a typical oil-boiler household at about £650 ($873) a year.

Homeowners in the U.S. who want even more protection from energy-price swings can also look beyond heating alone. EnergySage offers a free solar quotes comparison tool, and with EnergySage's help, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations. For those still weighing electric heating options, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace is another place to compare systems and costs.

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